If you have a Netflix subscription, odds are you've fallen head over heels for at least one must-watch K-drama or Korean movie. Since 2023, the streaming giant has invested $2.5 billion into building its Korean slate, following the success of shows like Kingdom, All of Us Are Dead, The Glory, and, of course, Squid Game.

2025 marked the streamer's biggest year yet for Korean entertainment, with shows like When Life Gives You Tangerines, Bon Appetit, Your Majesty, Better Late Than Single, and Physical: Asia becoming global hits.

Heading into 2026, Netflix already has dozens of original K-dramas and variety shows in the works. Plus, streaming deals with domestic networks like tvN and SBS mean that even more soon-to-be-faves will make their way to the platform. Below, we've rounded up the best K-dramas and reality shows heading to Netflix in 2026. (Once you're done, check out our round-up of the best Netflix K-dramas of 2025.)

The Best Netflix K-Dramas Coming in January 2026

'Physical: Welcome to Mongolia'

Release date: January 1

Following the success of fall 2025's Physical: Asia, Netflix will begin the year with a travel spinoff starring finalists Team Korea and Team Mongolia. The four-part series—arriving in Korea on December 24 ahead of a January 1 global release—follows Physical: 100 alums Amotti and Kim Dong-hyun (along with a surprise guest) as Mongolian fan-favorites Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan and Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir lead them on a curated tour of Mongolia's capital, Ulaanbaatar.

'Can This Love Be Translated?'

Release date: January 16

Famed screenwriting duo the Hong Sisters (Alchemy of Souls, Hotel del Luna) are behind this much-anticipated romantic K-drama, starring Moving's Go Youn-jung and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Kim Seon-ho. According to the description, "an unexpected romance blossoms between multilingual translator Ju Ho-jin and global celebrity Cha Mu-hee, as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns."

'No Tail to Tell'

Release date: January 16

For SBS's first weekly drama of the year, Lovely Runner's Kim Hye-yoon and All of Us Are Dead's Lomon will star in Korea's latest love story based on the legend of the gumiho. In a fresh twist, Eun-ho (Kim) is a gumiho who doesn't want to become human and instead enjoys her eternal youth. But her carefree life is changed when she meets Kang Si-yeol (Lomon), a narcissistic soccer player.

'Undercover Miss Hong'

Release date: January 17

Fans of the classic '90s movie Never Been Kissed may be delighted to know that adult-disguises-themselves-as-teenagers is a growing K-drama trend (see last year's Undercover High School). In this comedy, Park Shin-hye plays an auditor who goes undercover as a 20-year-old high-school grad to investigate a suspicious money trail at Hanmin Securities. However, she's surprised when she runs into her former love, Sin Jeong-u (Go Kyung-pyo), who's Hanmin's new CEO.

'Single's Inferno' season 5

Release date: January 20

Netflix's longest-running Korean reality show returns for its fifth year in a row. The slow-burn dating series has gotten more intense with each installment, as the cast—singles stuck on a deserted island who must couple up to escape to "paradise"—gets more competitive in going after what they want. Creator Kim Jee-won promises that season 5 will raise the bar with "fascinating dynamics between participants, unlike anything you’ve seen."

The Best Netflix K-Dramas Coming in February 2026

'Agents of Mystery' season 2

Release date: February (exact date TBD)

In 2024, The Devil's Plan producer Jeong Jong-yeon premiered a new adventure-mystery show for fans of series like Busted! and The Zone: Survival Mission. For the second season, dancer and content creator GABEE will join the all-star cast as they investigate bizarre and unpredictable cases.

The Best Netflix K-Dramas Coming Soon in 2026

'All of Us Are Dead'

Release date: TBA

January 2026 marks four years since All of Us Are Dead became a surprise smash hit, so fans have their fingers crossed that season 2 will finally make it to our screens in 2026. The thriller K-drama began filming new episodes last July, with the surviving students (and even one who was presumed to be dead!) returning to face a new world post-zombie outbreak.

'Bloodhounds' season 2

Release date: TBA

Three years after its premiere, Netflix's original thriller Bloodhounds is set to return for a second season, with besties Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) going up against a new criminal enterprise. This time, the pair will face "a global underground boxing league led by Baek-jeong (Jung Ji-hoon, a.k.a. Rain)." Also reportedly appearing in season 2 are Reply 1997's Lee Si-eon, DEX, and Park Seo-joon.

'Boyfriend on Demand' (working title)

Release date: TBA

After a long wait, this rom-com starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo is expected to arrive on Netflix early this year. Seo Mi-rae (Jisoo) is a webtoon producer with no time for dating amid her hectic schedule. When she receives a ‘Monthly Boyfriend’ virtual dating simulation, she "encounters unrealistically perfect boyfriends, awakening her dormant desires for romance." Seo In-guk costars as Mi-rae's IRL work rival, who's "sure to stir emotions in Mi-rae."

'East Palace'

Release date: TBA

In this historical fantasy-thriller, Gu-cheon (Nam Joo-hyuk) is a ghost hunter tasked with investigating the mysteries at a cursed palace. There, he meets Saeng-gang (Roh Yoon-seo), a court lady who's been plagued by her ability to hear ghosts. "As Gu-cheon and Saeng-gang answer the King’s (Cho Seung-woo) call to unearth the palace’s curse, what kind of deep secrets will surface?"

'Scandals' (working title)

Release date: TBA

E J-yong's Untold Scandal is considered one of the best of the many, many adaptations of Dangerous Liaisons made around the world. In this new series, also set in 18th-century Joseon, Lady Cho (Son Ye-jin) makes a bet with her playboy admirer Cho Won (Ji Chang-wook) that he can seduce Hui-yeon (NANA), a widow who has vowed to remain chaste after her husband's death.

'Show Business' (working title)

Release date: TBA

The Glory's Song Hye-kyo and Squid Game's Gong Yoo are set to lead this historical K-drama from Our Blues writer Noh Hee-gyoung and Coffee Prince director Lee Yoon-jung. "Set against the backdrop of the gritty and intense 1960s and 80s Korean entertainment industry, Show Business (WT) follows the journey of individuals who, despite having little, dreamed of glimmering success and gave it their all," reads the description.

'Variety'

Release date: TBA

Fresh off of No Other Choice and Squid Game, respectively, Son Ye-jin and Jo Yu-ri star in this upcoming thriller from the creator of Mask Girl, set in the world of K-pop. Son plays Se-eun, a powerful entertainment exec "determined to risk everything" for the revival of an idol group. Meanwhile, Jo's Seung-is "an obsessive fan who will do whatever it takes to meet her favorite idol."

'Wish Your Death'

Release date: TBA

This high-school-set horror drama follows five students (Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-ho, Hyun Woo-seok, and Lee Hyo-je) whose lives become wrapped up in a mysterious wish-granting app. "Using the app is simple: upload a video of your wish and wait for it to come true—at a cost. What shocking truths will they uncover as they grapple with the consequences of their wishes?"

'The WONDERfools'

Release date: TBA

Expect this comedic superhero story to be one of the biggest K-dramas of 2026, thanks to its all-star cast led by Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin and True Beauty's Cha Eun-woo. Here's the description: "In a world where super-powered beings exist, those with flawed superpowers are also known as 'defective superhumans.' These individuals may possess superhuman abilities, but cannot fully control them or use them at will."

The Best Netflix Korean Reality Shows Coming in 2026

'Better Late Than Single' season 2

Release date: TBA

The first season of Better Late Than Single was a breath of fresh air in the dating-show landscape in 2025, so it's no surprise that a second installment is in the works. Season 2 will bring back the "relatable excitement and occasional heartache of experiencing love for the first time," per Netflix, featuring "even more raw, authentic moments and emotional journeys."

'The Devil's Plan' season 3

Release date: TBA

Netflix's ultimate battle of wits, The Devil's Plan , is confirmed to return for a third season after last year's controversial installment. In the Squid Game-style competition, Korea's smartest celebrities and civilians from various fields face off in sophisticated mental games, with one winner taking away a 250 million won (approximately $172,000) prize.

'Jae-seok's B&B Rules!'

Release date: TBA

Legendary Korean entertainer Yu Jae-seok will lead this new entry in the popular subgenre of hospitality variety shows. According to Netflix, "audiences can expect laughter, empathy, and genuine connections as Yu, his camp keepers, and guests share heartfelt moments in this one-of-a-kind setting." Two of the confirmed guests so far: Running Man alum Lee Kwang-soo and Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok.

'Kian's Bizarre B&B' season 2

Release date: TBA

After its popular premiere season featuring actress Ji Ye-eun and BTS member Jin, Kian's Bizarre B&B will return to Netflix later this year. Per Netflix, season 2 "takes viewers to a fresh locale, where Kian84’s inventive hospitality and offbeat charm reshape what a guesthouse can be."

'Ready or Not: Texas'

Release date: TBA

This new show from Na Yeong-seok (of 2 Days & 1 Night, New Journey to the West, The Game Caterers, Jinny's Kitchen, and more) will bring some of Korea's biggest celebrities to Dallas, Texas. Real-life besties Na and actor Lee Soo-jin (plus some surprise guests) will "set off like locals...ready to discover what surprises this laid-back road trip across America has in store."