“It’s great being back on home soil, and I’m throwing myself into the new winter weather, which is also nice, haven’t seen that, missed that a bit,” he told hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.
“The seasons is a big thing,” he added. Since Prince Archie, 7, lived in England for less than a year and Princess Lilibet, 5, was born in California, they’re not used to winter weather—and snow is high up on their wish lists.
When asked what Archie and Lilibet are most excited about when it comes to spending the holiday season in England, Prince Harry said, "I think they're mainly looking forward to snow," adding, "Aren't we all looking forward to snow?"
When Hammond noted, "It might not snow," he admitted, "it might not."
As for his family's Christmas plans, Harry kicked off the season with a visit to Hyde Park Winter Wonderland this week, sharing on This Morning that his back suffered from taking Prince Archie on the bumper cars.
The Duke of Sussex also shared that he'll be leaving the cooking to Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland, who is planning to spend Christmas with the Sussexes.
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“You know what, it will probably be my wife. My wife is very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law, so I’ll leave that to them,” he said. “Maybe a gumbo.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.