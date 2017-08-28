Katy Perry Performed at the VMAs Without Taylor Swift

If there's one thing we can count on in this uncertain world, it's that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are in a feud. And said feud still appears to be in tact, because despite rumors that the two pop stars would team up on stage at the VMAs and deliver an epic performance, Perry performed sans Swift—but with Nicki Minaj. Watch below:

FYI, not to be outdone, the VMAs also gave us the debut of Taylor Swift's new music video:

