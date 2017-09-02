Serena Williams Reportedly Just Gave Birth to Her First Child During the U.S. Open

Tennis legend Serena Williams has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with Alexis Ohanian, according to a source at Us Weekly.

Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy. A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Rumors Williams was in labor started circulating this morning, smack dab during the U.S. Open. The coincidence was not lost on the internet:

Most Popular

Also, Serena giving birth during the US Open is peak Serena. — Brandon (@brandonlgtaylor) September 1, 2017

Beyoncé was one of the first celebs to congratulate Serena:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.