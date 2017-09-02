Breaking News!

Serena Williams Reportedly Just Gave Birth to Her First Child During the U.S. Open

Beyoncé was one of the first celebs to congratulate the couple.

Serena Williams gives birth
Tennis legend Serena Williams has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with Alexis Ohanian, according to a source at Us Weekly.

Rumors Williams was in labor started circulating this morning, smack dab during the U.S. Open. The coincidence was not lost on the internet:

Beyoncé was one of the first celebs to congratulate Serena:

