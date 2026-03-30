Princess Kate's Most-Wanted DeMellier London Bag Is Finally Back in Stock

Members of the Royal Family can’t get enough of DeMellier London’s sleek, sustainably-focused bags. Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle share a love for the tasseled Mini Venice style, while Princess Kate has carried two different colors of the boxier Nano Montreal bag. But the latest addition to Kate's growing DeMellier collection can’t seem to stay in stock—until now.

In November 2025, the Princess of Wales debuted a brown suede DeMellier bag as she attended a children’s mental health event at the Anna Freud Centre in London. She updated an old Emilia Wickstead dress with DeMellier’s top-handled Small Hudson style, and the chocolate suede bag became an swift sellout.

Now the bag is back in stock—for now.

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Princess Kate debuted her DeMellier Small Hudson bag in November 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess carries her DeMellier bag during a hospital visit in January 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeMellier The Small Hudson in Mocha Suede $525 at DeMellier

The mini version of DeMellier's Hudson and Midi Hudson styles has gone into regular rotation in Kate's wardrobe. After first carrying the purse in November, the Princess of Wales matched her new suede bag to her brown coat and hat on the Sandringham estate Christmas morning.

And Kate once again carried her new bag to kick off her first royal event of 2026, pairing it with a rich merlot suit for a visit to Charing Cross Hospital with Prince William in January.

Although Kate has used her Small Hudson as a top-handled bag, it comes with a removable strap so the style can also be worn as a crossbody. Per the brand, the smallest version of the Hudson style “is made for life in motion, holding only what you need,” but also offers expandable side panels for extra space.

If you've been waiting on this one, don't hesitate—the brown suede Small Hudson has sold out five times since its launch. But with six other colors to choose from, you can't go wrong with any shade (or size) of this royally-approved bag.

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Princess Kate carries the Small Hudson at the Anna Freud Centre. (Image credit: Getty Images)