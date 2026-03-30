Princess Margaret Once Told a Royal Biographer That She Knew Exactly What the Problem Was in Charles and Diana’s Marriage

The late Queen's sister understood what Diana was going through after her own divorce.

Kristin Contino's avatar
By
published
in News
Prince Charles in a dark suit standing next to Princess Diana and Princess Margaret looking at each other
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated in 1992, but according to numerous sources, their marriage was doomed from the start. In his upcoming biography of Queen Elizabeth, royal author Hugo Vickers also dives into how members of the Royal Family viewed Charles and Diana’s relationship and breakup, including the late Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

Margaret had gone through her own divorce in 1976, splitting from her husband, Lord Snowdon, after 16 years of marriage. In a serialized version of his book in the Daily Mail, Vickers said that Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, spoke to him about her nephew Charles’s marriage as 1993 came to a close.

“The trouble was that he undermined her [Diana] consistently from the start, and gave her no support,” reportedly Margaret told Vickers of the now-King. “Then he began to get difficult over the children, which was the cause of all the trouble last year.”

Article continues below

Princess Margaret in a white coat standing next to Princess Diana wearing a pink outfit and Prince Charles in a military uniform

Princess Margaret is seen with Diana and Charles in 1982.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Margaret wearing a green dress smiling and talking to Princess Diana, wearing a green suit and hat, and Sarah Ferguson wearing a white jacket

Princess Margaret, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson share a laugh in 1990.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen’s sister added that she knew a thing or two about being “undermined.” She told Vickers, “It was the same with me and Tony [Lord Snowdon]. He undermined me.”

Princess Margaret also spoke to the biographer about Princess Diana joining the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham in 1993, despite her separation from Charles. “I don’t know why she wanted to come back [to Sandringham],” she told Vickers, per the author. “I longed to tell her to go away.”

However, it was Margaret who reportedly asked her nephew if it was okay to stay friendly with Diana after their split. According to Vickers, the princess said to Charles, “‘Do you mind if I go on being friends with her?’ and he said that was fine.”

Princess Diana in a green and white blazer and hat holding Prince Harry in a white and green outfit on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, with Princess Margaret standing behind

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Princess Margaret attend Trooping the Colour in 1988.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for her quick wit, Princess Margaret remarked on their shared situation in December 1992 as she sat alongside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Prince Charles at Princess Anne’s wedding.

“We’ve done well. We’re all divorced,” she reportedly quipped to the brothers.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.