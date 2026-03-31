Queen Elizabeth's Longtime Assistant and "Best Friend" Reveals Their Secret Dance Parties and "Cool Granny" Moments in Rare Interview
"They were moments to cherish, to see The Queen so relaxed,” Angela Kelly told 'Vanity Fair.'
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As Queen Elizabeth’s trusted personal assistant and dresser, Angela Kelly was not only an employee of the late monarch, but she became a close friend. Speaking to Vanity Fair ahead of what would’ve been Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday, Kelly revealed some of the intimate, behind-the-scenes moments working for the late Queen—who loved “banter and mischief.”
Kelly, who worked for the Crown from 1994 until Queen Elizabeth’s 2022 death, told the publication that her former boss retained her signature wit until the end. “As I worked alongside The Queen, year after year we were getting older, but we were both young at heart, The Queen still had a twinkle in her eye,” she said.
Referring to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth died, Kelly said, “The banter and mischief continued until Balmoral. When The Queen passed away she was surrounded by her family. It was a shock to the nation, to everyone.”Article continues below
Reflecting on their relationship, Kelly said, “We both knew we had trust, loyalty, and understanding. The Queen was my best friend and I miss her every day.”
Kelly, whose official title was “personal assistant, adviser, and curator (jewelry, insignias, and wardrobe),” was a controversial figure in the royal household due to her unusual closeness with the late Queen. A former senior aide told Vanity Fair that Kelly “crossed a line” with her friendship, explaining, “She was technically a servant, but she was so much more than that. She became a confidante and a trusted member of The Queen’s inner circle.”
“People felt threatened by Angela, who could be ruthless, and that went right to the top,” the former aide said. “Private secretaries fell foul of Angela—she could make or break your palace career because she had The Queen’s ear.”
This closeness was evident in the late Queen’s morning routine with Kelly. She shared that Queen Elizabeth “would listen to the Terry Wogan show on Radio 2” every day, and “loved it” when ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” came on the radio. Kelly revealed that “both of us would dance,” adding, “The Queen would move from side to side and sing.”
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“Her Majesty loved singing and had a good voice,” Kelly shared. “I didn’t. I’d get carried away and be dancing all round her like I was at a disco, and The Queen would tell me to ‘move over’ because I can’t sing and we laughed. They were moments to cherish, to see The Queen so relaxed.”
Kelly would join the Royal Family at Balmoral every summer, another place where the late Queen could relax and be herself. “The family would visit and she loved being granny,” Kelly recalled. “Her Majesty took her great-grandchildren out riding or walking. She did barbecues and fun things and she always washed the dishes, even when she was entertaining the prime minister.”
She said Queen Elizabeth “was just full of energy and a really cool granny, to be honest.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.