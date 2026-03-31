Queen Elizabeth's Longtime Assistant and "Best Friend" Reveals Their Secret Dance Parties and "Cool Granny" Moments in Rare Interview

As Queen Elizabeth’s trusted personal assistant and dresser, Angela Kelly was not only an employee of the late monarch, but she became a close friend. Speaking to Vanity Fair ahead of what would’ve been Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday, Kelly revealed some of the intimate, behind-the-scenes moments working for the late Queen—who loved “banter and mischief.”

Kelly, who worked for the Crown from 1994 until Queen Elizabeth’s 2022 death, told the publication that her former boss retained her signature wit until the end. “As I worked alongside The Queen, year after year we were getting older, but we were both young at heart, The Queen still had a twinkle in her eye,” she said.

Referring to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth died, Kelly said, “The banter and mischief continued until Balmoral. When The Queen passed away she was surrounded by her family. It was a shock to the nation, to everyone.”

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Angela Kelly is pictured leaving a Christmas lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen is pictured during her Platinum Jubilee in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reflecting on their relationship, Kelly said, “We both knew we had trust, loyalty, and understanding. The Queen was my best friend and I miss her every day.”

Kelly, whose official title was “personal assistant, adviser, and curator (jewelry, insignias, and wardrobe),” was a controversial figure in the royal household due to her unusual closeness with the late Queen. A former senior aide told Vanity Fair that Kelly “crossed a line” with her friendship, explaining, “She was technically a servant, but she was so much more than that. She became a confidante and a trusted member of The Queen’s inner circle.”

“People felt threatened by Angela, who could be ruthless, and that went right to the top,” the former aide said. “Private secretaries fell foul of Angela—she could make or break your palace career because she had The Queen’s ear.”

This closeness was evident in the late Queen’s morning routine with Kelly. She shared that Queen Elizabeth “would listen to the Terry Wogan show on Radio 2” every day, and “loved it” when ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” came on the radio. Kelly revealed that “both of us would dance,” adding, “The Queen would move from side to side and sing.”

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Kelly (far right) sits next to Anna Wintour and Queen Elizabeth at Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week show in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Her Majesty loved singing and had a good voice,” Kelly shared. “I didn’t. I’d get carried away and be dancing all round her like I was at a disco, and The Queen would tell me to ‘move over’ because I can’t sing and we laughed. They were moments to cherish, to see The Queen so relaxed.”

Kelly would join the Royal Family at Balmoral every summer, another place where the late Queen could relax and be herself. “The family would visit and she loved being granny,” Kelly recalled. “Her Majesty took her great-grandchildren out riding or walking. She did barbecues and fun things and she always washed the dishes, even when she was entertaining the prime minister.”

She said Queen Elizabeth “was just full of energy and a really cool granny, to be honest.”