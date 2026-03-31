Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Have Made "Alternative Plans" to Avoid Royal Easter Celebrations: Report

Members of the Royal Family will gather to celebrating Easter at Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 5, but unlike last year, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson will not join King Charles and Queen Camilla. Their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been caught between supporting the Royal Family and their parents, but according to a new report in the Daily Mail, the sisters won’t attend church at St. George’s Chapel on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, Beatrice and Eugenie approached their uncle, King Charles, about making “alternative plans for this Easter” amid their father’s recent arrest. The King is said to have expressed his “agreement” on the matter, and “permission has been sought and granted for them to stay away.”

Beatrice and Eugenie have been keeping low profiles after Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and multiple reports have indicated that they have been banned from attending Royal Ascot this June.

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Princess Beatrice (back right) and Princess Eugenie (middle left) join Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and James, Earl of Wessex on Easter 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

2023 was the last time Princess Kate and Prince William attended Easter services with the Royal Family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, sources told the Daily Mail that the sisters “will be seen” at future Royal Family gatherings and “were very much part of the family Christmas” when they traveled to Sandringham in December.

Although the York sisters will be skipping the traditional Easter events this year, Prince William and Princess Kate are said to be attending church with the rest of the Royal Family after a two-year absence. The Wales family missed Easter in 2024 due to Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, but they opted to stay home in 2025 to spend private time as a family.

The move drew criticism for William, who is the future head of the Church of England, and allegedly "raised eyebrows" at Buckingham Palace. The Prince of Wales was rumored to have refused to attend if the former Duke of York was there, but this year, it seems that problem has been solved.