Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Have Made "Alternative Plans" to Avoid Royal Easter Celebrations: Report
King Charles is understood to have given his "permission" for the sisters to skip the traditional church service.
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Members of the Royal Family will gather to celebrating Easter at Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 5, but unlike last year, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson will not join King Charles and Queen Camilla. Their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been caught between supporting the Royal Family and their parents, but according to a new report in the Daily Mail, the sisters won’t attend church at St. George’s Chapel on Sunday.
According to the media outlet, Beatrice and Eugenie approached their uncle, King Charles, about making “alternative plans for this Easter” amid their father’s recent arrest. The King is said to have expressed his “agreement” on the matter, and “permission has been sought and granted for them to stay away.”
Beatrice and Eugenie have been keeping low profiles after Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and multiple reports have indicated that they have been banned from attending Royal Ascot this June.Article continues below
However, sources told the Daily Mail that the sisters “will be seen” at future Royal Family gatherings and “were very much part of the family Christmas” when they traveled to Sandringham in December.
Although the York sisters will be skipping the traditional Easter events this year, Prince William and Princess Kate are said to be attending church with the rest of the Royal Family after a two-year absence. The Wales family missed Easter in 2024 due to Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, but they opted to stay home in 2025 to spend private time as a family.
The move drew criticism for William, who is the future head of the Church of England, and allegedly "raised eyebrows" at Buckingham Palace. The Prince of Wales was rumored to have refused to attend if the former Duke of York was there, but this year, it seems that problem has been solved.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.