Palace Announces King Charles Is Heading on a Special Island Getaway After "Terrific" U.S. State Visit Is Finally Confirmed

After months of speculation, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla’s U.S. state visit will officially be moving forward in late April. The King and Queen will mark the 250th anniversary of the United States during the trip as well as “the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship” between the two countries. But along with visiting the States, King Charles will also make history during a surprise solo visit to Bermuda.

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles will “continue to Bermuda” after his time in the United States—and his trip will mark the first royal visit by a reigning King to the island in history.

Although the palace didn’t confirm dates for either state visit, Bermuda’s government posted a since-deleted graphic on X announcing the monarch would be traveling to the island from April 30 through May 2. President Trump then posted on X that he was "pleased" to welcome Their Majesties from April 27 through 30.

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The King and Queen pose with Donald and Melania Trump during the U.S. state visit to Britain in September 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bermuda's official government account then shared a new photo and announcement without dates, writing that The King’s visit will be “an opportunity to celebrate the many contributions Bermudians make in their communities, the wider British family in Bermuda and around the world.”

The King previously visited Bermuda just once, traveling to the island in 1970 when he was 21, while the late Queen's last visit to Bermuda was in 2009.

Further details of The King and Queen's trip to the United States will be announced in the coming weeks, but President Trump noted that Their Majesties will be attending “a beautiful banquet dinner at the White House” on the 28th.

The King is pictured visiting Bermuda at age 21 in 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The U.S. president and first lady last visited Britain in September 2025, where they joined The King, The Queen, Prince William, Princess Kate and other senior royals for a state banquet at Windsor Castle.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla's U.S. trip comes amid tensions between the two countries due to the conflict in Iran. However, President Trump posted a message on social media expressing his excitement about The King and Queen's visit, writing, “I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect. It will be TERRIFIC!”