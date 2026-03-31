Palace Announces King Charles Is Heading on a Special Island Getaway After "Terrific" U.S. State Visit Is Finally Confirmed
The King and Queen will meet with President Trump in late April.
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After months of speculation, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla’s U.S. state visit will officially be moving forward in late April. The King and Queen will mark the 250th anniversary of the United States during the trip as well as “the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship” between the two countries. But along with visiting the States, King Charles will also make history during a surprise solo visit to Bermuda.
According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles will “continue to Bermuda” after his time in the United States—and his trip will mark the first royal visit by a reigning King to the island in history.
Although the palace didn’t confirm dates for either state visit, Bermuda’s government posted a since-deleted graphic on X announcing the monarch would be traveling to the island from April 30 through May 2. President Trump then posted on X that he was "pleased" to welcome Their Majesties from April 27 through 30.Article continues below
Bermuda's official government account then shared a new photo and announcement without dates, writing that The King’s visit will be “an opportunity to celebrate the many contributions Bermudians make in their communities, the wider British family in Bermuda and around the world.”
The King previously visited Bermuda just once, traveling to the island in 1970 when he was 21, while the late Queen's last visit to Bermuda was in 2009.
Further details of The King and Queen's trip to the United States will be announced in the coming weeks, but President Trump noted that Their Majesties will be attending “a beautiful banquet dinner at the White House” on the 28th.
The U.S. president and first lady last visited Britain in September 2025, where they joined The King, The Queen, Prince William, Princess Kate and other senior royals for a state banquet at Windsor Castle.
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King Charles and Queen Camilla's U.S. trip comes amid tensions between the two countries due to the conflict in Iran. However, President Trump posted a message on social media expressing his excitement about The King and Queen's visit, writing, “I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect. It will be TERRIFIC!”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.