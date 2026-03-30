Prince William "Strengthened" His Relationship With Dad King Charles Following Several "External Battles," Says Royal Expert
"While The King loves both his sons equally..."
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As the heir apparent, Prince William truly is following in his father's footsteps. While King Charles remains in charge of the Royal Family, Prince William appears to have taken on a greater level of responsibility in recent years. And according to one royal expert, William and Charles's relationship has continued to improve following several "external battles."
In the new biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers discussed the ways in which William and Charles's relationship has evolved.
"Charles and William had been united throughout the Sussexes's departure and the scandal involving Prince Andrew and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which has brought them ever closer together in recent years," Myers wrote in the new book.Article continues below
Meanwhile, a source told the author, "While [The King] loves both his sons equally, his relationship with the Prince of Wales is something that has strengthened over the period of difficulty experienced by the family as external battles have occurred."
Additional sources also confirmed that King Charles wants to ensure his eldest son is ready to take the throne in the near future.
Per Myers, "[O]ne of his main objectives since ascending the throne at the age of 73 has been to prepare William for his time as monarch as best he can—recognizing that it's perhaps the most important thing for him to do considering the age at which he took the Crown."
Basically, despite facing several sagas in recent years, King Charles and Prince William appear to be working together to ensure the future of the British Royal Family.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.