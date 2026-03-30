As the heir apparent, Prince William truly is following in his father's footsteps. While King Charles remains in charge of the Royal Family, Prince William appears to have taken on a greater level of responsibility in recent years. And according to one royal expert, William and Charles's relationship has continued to improve following several "external battles."

In the new biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers discussed the ways in which William and Charles's relationship has evolved.

"Charles and William had been united throughout the Sussexes's departure and the scandal involving Prince Andrew and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which has brought them ever closer together in recent years," Myers wrote in the new book.

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Meanwhile, a source told the author, "While [The King] loves both his sons equally, his relationship with the Prince of Wales is something that has strengthened over the period of difficulty experienced by the family as external battles have occurred."

"[Charles's] relationship with the [Prince William] is something that has strengthened over the period of difficulty experienced by the family." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Additional sources also confirmed that King Charles wants to ensure his eldest son is ready to take the throne in the near future.

Per Myers, "[O]ne of his main objectives since ascending the throne at the age of 73 has been to prepare William for his time as monarch as best he can—recognizing that it's perhaps the most important thing for him to do considering the age at which he took the Crown."

"[O]ne of his main objectives...has been to prepare William for his time as monarch." (Image credit: Henry Nicholls-Pool/Getty Images)

Basically, despite facing several sagas in recent years, King Charles and Prince William appear to be working together to ensure the future of the British Royal Family.