Taylor Swift's Music Video Director Says Beyoncé Copied "Bad Blood," Which...Yikes

You can only imagine what's happening on Twitter right now.

Try not to panic, but Taylor Swift's music video director Joseph Kahn (who worked with her on "Look What You Made Me Do") just accused Beyoncé of copying "Bad Blood" in her groundbreaking Lemonade visual album. Which, literally, is just 😳.

While addressing accusations that the LWYMMD video is a little too similar to Bey's "Formation," Kahn said: "It's not 'Formation' at all. They try to say she's wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don't realize in 2015 in 'Bad Blood,' Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied 'Bad Blood.'"

Obviously, the Beyhive was quick to buzz:

But it should be noted that Kahn could have been saying those comments as a joke, and he *did* respond to a follower who asked if he was trolling with a simple "yes. The world is full of stupid mother f*ckers."

