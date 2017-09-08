Taylor Swift's Music Video Director Says Beyoncé Copied "Bad Blood," Which...Yikes

Try not to panic, but Taylor Swift's music video director Joseph Kahn (who worked with her on "Look What You Made Me Do") just accused Beyoncé of copying "Bad Blood" in her groundbreaking Lemonade visual album. Which, literally, is just 😳.

While addressing accusations that the LWYMMD video is a little too similar to Bey's "Formation," Kahn said: "It's not 'Formation' at all. They try to say she's wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don't realize in 2015 in 'Bad Blood,' Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied 'Bad Blood.'"

Obviously, the Beyhive was quick to buzz:

When Joseph Kahn says the Queen Beyoncé copied Bad Blood..... I don't care if ya'll playing, you DO NOT insult Queen Bey. ✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/XjqaEnnUdS — Hollie 🤓 (@HollieFitzxo) September 7, 2017

Joseph Kahn trying to go one tweet without mentioning Beyoncé for attention pic.twitter.com/uTH6JVVebt — lizzie mcguire (@ghostandhaunted) September 7, 2017

Whether it be Kim vs Taylor or taylor vs Kim. Beyoncé is royalty to both of them...No mercy for Joseph, sorry. Stand in the way, get stung pic.twitter.com/aIiUxU1jfH — Datreon (@DatreonL) September 7, 2017

R.I.P. to his mentions 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 https://t.co/DhBAeFZqzU — ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) September 7, 2017

But it should be noted that Kahn could have been saying those comments as a joke, and he *did* respond to a follower who asked if he was trolling with a simple "yes. The world is full of stupid mother f*ckers."

Come get it Beyhive 🐝🐝🐝🐝. The candy is right here. https://t.co/FCaz7HgeVV — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 7, 2017

Yes. The world is full of stupid motherfuckers. https://t.co/TKnmwHtF1A — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 7, 2017

