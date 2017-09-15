Beyoncé Surprised the Cast of 'Dear Evan Hansen' and Literally No One Could Deal
Some Broadway stars wait a lifetime for a moment like this.
Somewhere in between taking care of her twins and being our lord and savior, Beyoncé found time to attend a performance of Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen, and the cast promptly went into meltdown mode. Which, understandable.
As you can see, the icon popped up in several deeply excited social posts from the show's stars—but nothing beats their video of the aftermath. Let's just say they reacted the way most of us would to meeting Beyoncé: By having a full meltdown on the floor.
Meanwhile, fans were similarly flailing:
In conclusion: some people are truly blessed.
