Beyoncé Surprised the Cast of 'Dear Evan Hansen' and Literally No One Could Deal

Somewhere in between taking care of her twins and being our lord and savior, Beyoncé found time to attend a performance of Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen, and the cast promptly went into meltdown mode. Which, understandable.

👸🏾🐝👕🙋🏾Hi I met Her. K bye 👋🏾#Beyonce #DearEvanHansen #QueenB A post shared by K R I S T O L Y N L L O Y D (@kristolynlloyd) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

As you can see, the icon popped up in several deeply excited social posts from the show's stars—but nothing beats their video of the aftermath. Let's just say they reacted the way most of us would to meeting Beyoncé: By having a full meltdown on the floor.

Meanwhile, fans were similarly flailing:

SO I'M AT @DearEvanHansen RIGHT NOW AND BEYONCÉ IN THE BUILDING WHAT IS LIFE — Kiara Wade (@KiaraAWade) September 15, 2017

In conclusion: some people are truly blessed.

