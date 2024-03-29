Dolly Parton—Er, “Dolly P”—Gives Her Stamp of Approval to Beyoncé’s Cover of ‘Jolene’

Dolly Parton is a legend in the country music space, so what she says goes, okay? And her verdict on Beyoncé’s long-rumored Cowboy Carter cover of Parton’s 1973 hit “Jolene”—a country music classic—is just as awestruck as the rest of us.
“Wow, I just heard Jolene,” Parton posted on Instagram this afternoon. “Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!” She signed the message “Love, Dolly P.”
A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)
A photo posted by on
Speaking of “Dolly P,” that is the name of the track that serves as a brief introduction to the “Jolene” cover; on “Dolly P,” Parton makes reference to Lemonade, Beyoncé’s 2016 album, specifically the track “Sorry,” where she calls out “Becky with the good hair.” On “Dolly P,” Parton says, in what sounds like a voice message to Beyoncé, “Hey Miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminding me of someone I knew back when, except she has flaming locks of auburn hair, bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same.”
The 2024 “Jolene” has lyrics that are drastically revised from the 1973 original, including replacing Parton’s original “begging” lyrics with fierce demands. The Parton version contains the lyrics “I’m begging of you, please don’t take my man.” The Beyoncé version, however, is much more firm: “Jolene, Jolene, I’m warning you, don’t come for my man.” Later, Bey threatens “Jolene, I know I’m a queen / Jolene, I’m still a Creole Banjee bitch from Louisiana / Don’t try me.”
Per Deadline, during a 2022 interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, Parton said she wanted “Jolene” to be covered “in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney [Houston] did my ‘I Will Always Love You.’ Someone that can take my little songs and make them, like, powerhouses.” (First of all, they’re not “little” songs—and did you know that Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene” on the same day?!)
That must have been an epic day in Parton’s life, as must be today, as Parton herself said it would be two years ago: “That would be a marvelous day in my life, if she [Beyoncé] ever does ‘Jolene,'" she told Noah.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)
A photo posted by on
Consider today a good one for “Dolly P.” And P.S., in addition to the “Dolly P” interlude, Parton appears elsewhere on the album—but we’ll let you figure out where exactly for yourself as you listen to Cowboy Carter’s 27 tracks.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
This No-Foundation Makeup Look Takes Under Five Minutes
For days when you have to run out the door.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
The Fashion Insider Wishlist from Nordstrom's New Spring Drop
These pieces will refresh your capsule wardrobe with ease.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
These Rosacea-Friendly Foundations Make Redness Disappear
Magic in a bottle.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Beyoncé Considers ‘Cowboy Carter’ “The Best Music I’ve Ever Made”
Interestingly, the 27-track album was supposed to come out before ‘Renaissance,’ but was delayed for a very specific reason.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Miley Cyrus Says Beyoncé Is "Everything" After 'Cowboy Carter' Collab
"My admiration runs so much deeper now."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Rumi Carter Makes Her Debut on Mom Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter"
Like mother, like daughter.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Beyoncé Shares the Painful Reason Why She Chose to Make ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’
The best art, after all, is often born from the most uncomfortable places.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Dolly Parton Responds to Rumors of Beyoncé Covering One of Her Hit Songs on 'Act II: Cowboy Carter'
Just 17 days left, but who's counting?
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Beyoncé Reveals She Has a “Go-To Outfit” She Wears in Public When She’s Attempting to Look Unrecognizable
“On a good day, I can sneak into Target unnoticed.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Beyoncé Just Broke Yet Another Record With Her Country Song "Texas Hold 'Em"
Texas show 'em how it's done.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Dolly Parton Shares Lovely Message of Support for Beyoncé's Country Album
Queens supporting queens.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published