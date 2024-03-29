Miley Cyrus Says Beyoncé Is "Everything" After 'Cowboy Carter' Collab

Beyoncé's new 27-track country album, Cowboy Carter, has fans' attention for many reasons, not the least of which are all the guest stars featured in its songs. Country legends Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson both appear on the album, as does Miley Cyrus. This isn't the first time Cyrus has performed with Beyoncé, but the collaboration has further cemented her love for the star.
In an Instagram post she shared on Friday, the "Flowers" songstress reflected on working with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter. "I've loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her," Cyrus wrote in her Instagram caption. "My admiration runs so much deeper now that I've created along side of her. Thank you Beyoncé. You're everything & more. Love you."
A photo posted by mileycyrus on
"II Most Wanted," the new Beyoncé song that features Cyrus, is a love song about "jumpin' the gun" with your ride-or-die. There's no word about whether the romance the song describes is based on either of the pop star's experiences, but plenty of fans will relate to its carefree lyrics: "I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I die / Smoke out the window, flyin' down the 405."
Could the new track be the first of many collaborations between the two iconic singers? Only time will tell.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
