The Amazons Are Wearing Bikinis in 'Justice League' and People Are Furious

Wonder Woman was great for many reasons (Diana Prince for president, etc.), but one of the most lauded moments was the representation of the Amazons, a team of female fighters who spend their lives on an island devoid of men.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This group of women were brought to life by director Patty Jenkins and costumed by designer Lindy Hemming, and their outfits were essentially armor. Flash forward to Justice League, and fans have noticed that the Amazons' attire—designed by Michael Wilkinson with direction by Zack Snyder—are slightly...smaller.

In case you wonder: Here's a picture of how the Amazons looked in Wonder Woman...next to pic how they look in Justice League. First designed by Lindy Hemming, second by Michael Wilkinson.



Some steps backwards, methinks. pic.twitter.com/IVqeX7PBso — Atte Timonen (@Rosgakori) November 12, 2017

The discrepancy was first flagged by a fan, and quickly became a source of frustration for the internet.

me: -is excited for justice league for wonder woman and aquaman-

me: -sees new amazon outfits-

me: pic.twitter.com/vtxbwzumaS — 🅱rocco (@moustachegator) November 13, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I'm glad we have those new amazon outfits for #JusticeLeague because now there's visual evidence of what happens when you don't have diversity behind the scenes, in the process of creating a story. — Priscilla Zorzi (@Priscilla_Zorzi) November 13, 2017

The Amazon's outfits in Justice League do nothing practical! All they do is perpetrate rape culture. Make sure WB and DC get the message. #notwhatwarriorswear — rick harkness (@KandIsdad) November 13, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Honestly, guys, the Amazon outfits probably just got skimpier over the last century because of climate change. #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/9XNbcsHMlF — Aaron Sparrow (@Aaron_Sparrow) November 14, 2017

Here is a fantastic example of the difference between the male and female gaze.

Patty Jenkins' Amazon warriors on the left. Zack Snyder's on the right. pic.twitter.com/fRDkV8dFLe — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) November 12, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

They really changed the Amazon warriors outfits for justice league wtf. How are those bras and undies supposed to serve as body armor and protect them? 🙄 Men ruin everything. — Dalila (@dearestdalila) November 13, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

FYI, some pointed to the fact that the Justice League costumes could be from a prehistoric era where their armor his different, but still. Side eyes.

Here's Brooke Ence for example. First from the left is from WW, the one in the middle is from JL-flashback and in the right from modern day-JL:



So the change is still there. pic.twitter.com/ir66Pske7i — Atte Timonen (@Rosgakori) November 13, 2017

Here's a reminder of how cool the Amazons are, and why their armor is so important: