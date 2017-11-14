Today's Top Stories
1
The Slow Sexual Awakening of Taylor Swift
2
Inside the Minds of Murderous Young Women
3
The New Pirelli Calendar Is an Ode to Black Beauty
4
Meghan Markle's Guide to London
5
Sexism's Snowball Effect

The Amazons Are Wearing Bikinis in 'Justice League' and People Are Furious

The costume designer for 'Wonder Woman'? A woman. The costume designer for 'Justice League'? A man.

Warner Brothers
Nov 14, 2017

Wonder Woman was great for many reasons (Diana Prince for president, etc.), but one of the most lauded moments was the representation of the Amazons, a team of female fighters who spend their lives on an island devoid of men.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This group of women were brought to life by director Patty Jenkins and costumed by designer Lindy Hemming, and their outfits were essentially armor. Flash forward to Justice League, and fans have noticed that the Amazons' attire—designed by Michael Wilkinson with direction by Zack Snyder—are slightly...smaller.

The discrepancy was first flagged by a fan, and quickly became a source of frustration for the internet.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

FYI, some pointed to the fact that the Justice League costumes could be from a prehistoric era where their armor his different, but still. Side eyes.

Here's a reminder of how cool the Amazons are, and why their armor is so important:

Related Story
Gadot Won’t Do 'Wonder Woman 2' With Brett Ratner

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
Zendaya and Reese | ELLE UK Zendaya And Reese Witherspoon Produce Biopic
A Harvard Professor Critiques Taylor Swift's Poems
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
There's a Giant Plot Hole in 'The Sinner'
What to Expect from the 'Wonder Woman' Sequel
Meghan Markle Is Reprtedly Leaving 'Suits'
Barbie Wears a Hijab for the First Time
Sexism's Snowball Effect
Marie Claire's Best Songs of 2017
10 Movies Which Have Broken the Mold with Anal Sex
The 15 Essential Memes of 2017