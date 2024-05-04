Princess Eugenie Posts Sweet Birthday Message to Husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie is sharing a sweet message in honor of her husband's birthday.

On Friday, May 3, the royal family member posted three new photos to her Instagram account to celebrate her husband, Jack Brooksbank's, 38th trip around the sun.

In one photo, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson stares lovingly at her husband as the pair stand side-by-side while attending the inaugural Winter Gala for her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective.

In another photo, Brooksbank is photographed with his son, 3-year-old August, as the father-son duo play at the beach.



The third photo shows the happy couple posing on another (or perhaps the same) beach, their hands in their air with the sun behind them.

"Happy Happy Birthday my love," the royal captioned the sweet and heartfelt post. "Always making joy wherever you are. 😍😍😍."

A post shared by Princess Eugenie A photo posted by princesseugenie on

Princess Eugenie and her husband first met in 2010. Seven years later, Brooksbank proposed during a trip to Nicaragua and without a ring.

"I didn't want to do anything until Eugenie had signed off on it," Brooksbank said of his decision to propose without an engagement ring during a televised BBC 1 interview. Once the pair returned to the U.K., they designed Princess Eugenie's ring together.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the same interview, Princess Eugenie said it was "love at first sight" when she first met her now-husband of more than 10 years.

“We met when I was 20, he was 24,” she said at the time. "We fell in love. We have the same passions and drive for life.”

On Oct. 18, 2018, the pair got married in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. In an Instagram post celebrating the couple's first wedding anniversary, Princess Eugenie said her wedding day was "the greatest day of my life."

A post shared by Princess Eugenie A photo posted by princesseugenie on

Shortly after, in 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child in another Instagram post, along with a close-up picture of the pair's hands holding tiny little baby shoes.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021...." Princess Eugenie captioned the post.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," Buckingham Palace announced at the time. "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The couple's first son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born on Feb. 9, 2021. Two years later, the couple announced Princess Eugenie was pregnant with their second, and on May 30, 2023, the pair welcomed Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank to the fold.