Inside the Internet's Obsession with "Slime"

The pastel pink mass swelled and receded on my screen. Disembodied fingers poked and prodded it, resulting in loud pops and smacks. I watched as it was swirled and stretched and squeezed between well-manicured digits. It was all very satisfying.

Videos just like it have flooded Instagram in the past year—short clips of a female's hands (it is almost always a female) digging into tubs or discrete globs of colorful goo, mixing and sculpting the gelatinous concoction on loop. Something I and millions of other people with cell phones are apparently wont to spend hours watching.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

By now, more than 4 million Instagram posts employ the hashtag "#slime." The tags "#slimerecipe" and "#slimetutorial" have each been invoked another 400,000-plus times. There are at least 50 accounts on the social media platform with the word "slime" right there in the handle—both @slimequeeens and @glitter.slimes have more than 1 million followers a piece, while @slimeysugar and @rad.slime are hovering around the 800,000 mark. The complete and total essence of these accounts: women's hands playing with endless variations of sparkly, shiny, stretchy goop.

GIF @slimequeeens

The trend is almost post-modern in its apparent pointlessness. I never would have guessed that I'd someday live in a world where it was normal to spend hours watching other people squish an inorganic substance (and I say this as a Millennial who grew up playing with Nickelodeon's Gak) but then again, what is normal anymore? Given that most of our lives are mediated by a screen—and that that screen spends a lot of time lately delivering nerve-frying, anxiety-inducing news—it makes sense that we would be drawn to the hyper-tactile, harmless, primordial nature of hands kneading goo.

Slime videos are said to likely trigger "ASMR"—Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response—which is a tingling sensation on the scalp from certain auditory, olfactory, or visual stimulation. The sensation was supposedly discovered by YouTubers who said they experienced noticeable relaxation when watching videos with sounds like whispering or brushing, or with repetitive visual patterns like laundry being folded. They describe the feeling as soothing and hypnotic.

Perhaps you learned of ASMR amidst the laundry list of other contemporary internet obsessions, trends, and subcultures: millennial pink, food porn, "unicorn" as an adjective to describe literally anything containing more than one shade of pastel. Slime intersects them all.

Craig Richard, PhD, professor of biopharmaceutical sciences at Shenandoah University, explains that the subtle sensory experiences elicited by ASMR videos likely create a sense of intimacy for viewers. "These videos relax us because we are hardwired to be soothed by people who can provide care to us," he says. Sounds like soft whispers, a paintbrush against paper, and—yes—fingers squishing into slime may engender feelings of personal attention, of being in an intimate environment. Richard posits that they likely activate our brains to release specific neurotransmitters and hormones that soothe us—possibly oxytocin, endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin.