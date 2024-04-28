Rihanna Drops a Not-So-Subtle Hint at Her 2024 Met Gala Fashion Plans

As the 2024 Met Gala grows closer, one of the event's most iconic attendees is dropping some hints as to what she might wear during fashion's biggest night.

On April 26, while attending an event in celebration of the launch of her new Fenty Beauty Soft'lit Foundation, the singer spoke to Extra about her Met Gala ensemble... without giving too much away, of course.

"I'm actually keeping it real simple this year," she said at the time. "It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do."

The "Rude Boy" singer went on to describe her outfit as "very simple-ish" when "compared to everything I have done," adding that regardless of her ensemble she is definitely "showing up for dinner."

Rihanna attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala fashionably late and alongside her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky (the pair were actually the very last attendees to arrive, because we all must wait for her kind of slay).

Forever pushing the fashion envelope, the singer wore not one, not two, but three show-stopping outfits while attending and walking the event's red carpet.



First, the beauty icon wore an ultra-glam fur coat from Fendi's fall/winter 1997 ready-to-wear collection, followed by a billowing floral hooded white gown with a long train from Valentino.



As Rihanna walked the famous Met Gala steps, she revealed a bridal, fitted gown underneath the floral top, showing off her then-baby bump (she gave birth to her second child on Aug. 3, 2023).

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Vogue, Rihanna says she considers her Guo Pei gown she wore to the 2015 Met Gala to be one of her proudest fashion moments.

“Nobody will ever forget that and I will never forget the feeling of discovering that designer based off of the design challenge that Anna gave me,” she told the publication at the time. “And damn! You know what, no one would ever expect this, but there’s also the Stella McCartney crop top and skirt, and the party dress that she made me for that same (Met Gala) with my little ass crack out.”

This year's Met Gala theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and will include a Costume Institute exhibit featuring an astonishing 250 fashion items that span over 400 years of history.

The dress code is "The Garden of Time," which perhaps further hints at Rihanna's minimalist approach. Are we going to witness to a "Garden of Eden" type moment?! There's only one way to find out!