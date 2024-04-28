Kristen Bell Says Husband Dax Shepard Recorded Her "On Laughing Gas"

Kristen Bell just revealed her beloved husband Dax Shepard's latest antics and, of course, it comes at her expense.



On Saturday, April 27, the actress posted a video of her husband recording her while she was on nitrous gas, or what is commonly referred to as "laughing gas." Bell had apparently FaceTimed her husband from her dermatologist's office and, well, hilarity ensued.

“Kristen called me from the dermatologist to tell me that she is on a nitrous called—she’s gonna say it. ‘Pro-nox.’ Yeah, and she said: ‘We call it the nox,'" Shepard says in the video. "And then she's acting insane and then I say: 'Are you happy, did it make you feel happy?'"

All the while, Bell is existing in a state that exists somewhere between laughing and ugly-crying.



“I wish you could hear. Oh my God. She’s so gassed," her loving husband continued. "Oh, she’s telling me she wishes she could feel this way all the time and who wouldn’t want to."

"Yesterday I was given a nitrous gas and all I wanted to do was call @daxshepard," Bell captioned the post. "Who started recording. I’d expect nothing less."

Of course, fans were quick to show their appreciation for Shepard's latest "husbandly expression of love" via the comment section.

"Thank you Dax, signed....everyone," one fan wrote.

"The nox” took me out," another posted.

"This is the best thing on the gram right now," another commented. "I’ve watched it 10x and still laugh. Love you guys!"

Others noticed that the hilarious exchange felt a lot like the moment 12 years ago when Shepard filmed his then-girlfriend losing her mind after he introduced her to a sloth.

(For the uninitiated, it was hilarious and if you watch the clip your skin will instantly clear and all your problems will cease to exist for all of five minutes.)

"This is getting to sloth level emotions," one fan noticed.

"This has Sloth (Version 2) vibes. I love it. I'm so here for it," another fan wrote in the comment section. "It's somehow funnier without the audio too I think."

Recently, Bell posted a tribute to her husband on Instagram in honor of his birthday, detailing all the ways he shows up for her (hilarious video recordings aside) and their children.

"To the man who this year started using his flashlight to read the menu, who eats 175 g of protein a day, who loves his friends ferociously, who never balks when I ask him to participate in a dress-up party, who taught our daughters how to change a tire, who once had the hiccups for 72 hours, who still loves a savage tan, who snuggles with the dogs even though he doesn’t like them, who fixes all the bikes, and who always riles the kids up before bedtime," she wrote in the caption, alongside a video montage of some of their memorable moments together.

"I will never be able to articulate how happy I am that you were born, and that I found you," she continued. "Happy birthday my love."

"OH MY LORD I DON’T DESERVE THIS!!!!!!!" Shepard posted in the comment section. "(but I’ll take it ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️)."