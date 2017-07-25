A Feminist Ranking of Female Superheroes

Now, I might be a bit biased here because Captain Marvel is my favorite superhero, but Captain Marvel is the best superhero. Yeah, I said it. Even before she received her flight and energy-beam superpowers in an alien explosion, Carol Danvers was an Air Force pilot who could and probably would kick your butt. She lives in an apartment at the top of the Statue of Liberty, is best friends with Spider-Woman, and is one of the Avengers.

In her most recent run, penned by sass-master Kelly Sue DeConnick, Carol jets off into space with her cat, Chewie (she's a big Star Wars fan, clearly) to keep an eye on the Avengers' cosmic affairs… and also on the Guardians of the Galaxy, who tend to get themselves into some trouble. She's one of the toughest women on Earth (and off it), and she's got a her own movie coming out in 2018—so if you start reading now, you can totally join the Carol Corps and be one of those hipsters who tells everyone that the movie just didn't live up to the comics.

One other amazing thing: Captain Marvel used to be a dude character, before Carol took over his powers. Now, she wears his exact same costume, no high heels or deep-V's added. She would roll her eyes at the very suggestion.

*Feminism Ranking: 3 Leslie Knope inspirational speeches *

#9: Sonja

From: Red Sonja. Where To Start: Red Sonja Vol. 1, "Queen of Plagues," by Gail Simone and Walter Geovanni (Dynamite Comics)

Red Sonja is the Viking warrior queen of your dreams, able to booze, bang, or brandish her sword at any moment with ease. Sonja's been around in various forms since 1934, almost a full decade before Wonder Woman lasso'd her way onto the scene, first in the pages of Conan and now in her own solo series. Current writer Gail Simone (one of the most talented and prominent female voices in comics) has described Sonja as "mayhem, blood, sex, and red hair," and "lusty, a bit of a drunkard [who] does what she wants, says what she wants, and if you give her any shit, it's entirely possible she'll slay you and your best friend and your best friend's cat." So, you know. She's pretty rad.

You can jump right into the current run of Sonja without any background knowledge, though, so don't worry—the story stands on its own. Plus, Walter Geovanni handles Sonja's classic metal beach-wear with aplomb; you won't be seeing any unnecessary cheeks or weird boob-and-butt twists in this run of Red Sonja. She rocks that bikini because it makes her feel hella fierce in battle, not because some dude happens to think she looks hot in it, and she won't let you forget it.

*Feminism Ranking: 4 Rosie the Riveter bandanas*

#8: Kate Kane

From: Batwoman; Where To Start: Batwoman: Elegy, by Greg Rucka and JH. Williams III; New 52 Batwoman Vol. 1 "Hydrology," by J.H. Williams III and W. Haden Blackman (DC Comics)

There's nothing worse than a female superhero who's all male gaze'd up with gratuitous crotch-shots and poses that are physically impossible if you have internal organs. Lucky for all of us, there's army brat Kate Kane, who would actually jump off the page and kick your face in with her very sturdy flat boots if you even tried to draw her like that. Forced to abandon her military career after she refuses to hide her sexuality, Kane uses her privilege as a moneyed socialite to take on a side gig as Batwoman, vigilante crime-fighter with the best hair in the Bat-family. We don't deserve a queer, ginger, Jewish superheroine, but we definitely need her. If all that Batman stuff has a little too much machismo for your liking, pick up Batwoman; it might be the most serious, adult cape comic on this list, but it keeps things interesting!