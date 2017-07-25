Here's Exactly How This Week's Smoking Hot 'Game of Thrones' Oral Sex Scene Was Filmed

In case you hadn't noticed, Missandei and Grey Worm finally got theirs during Sunday night's Game of Thrones—by which we mean they stripped naked, kissed, and Grey Worm performed oral sex on Missandei.

"When I read the script the first thing I thought was that it's a big deal for these two characters and also it's a nude scene and you can't help but think about that," Nathalie Emmanuel told EW. "You're like, 'Okay, I'm getting naked.' And that was really strange for Jacob [Anderson] and I because we've danced around that scenario and we've become good mates and now we got to be naked around each other. But it was fine and, obviously, done really respectfully. Whether you've done it many times, or none at all, it's a big deal. You feel like you're giving something quite vulnerable and, yes, it's hard."

Emmanuel says she "was treated very well and very respectfully" and that it actually helps feeling vulnerable: "It's good to use that energy and it made it so much better."

While nudity on GOT isn't a huge deal in the grand scheme of things, the scene was an important one for fans—especially considering the core moment was Grey Worm, a "eunuch," revealing his body. "There's something unique about it purely because of Grey Worm's situation—his brutal history of being mutilated—there's a real sense of trust here and that really plays out in this lovely scene where they physically act upon their love," Emmanuel said. "For him to do that is a really big deal and Missandei knows that and doesn't really care. She just loves him and that intimacy they've shared comes to a head."

