Everything You Need to Know About This Year's Men's Fashion Week in 2 Minutes
Plus, a look at the men's clothes you'll be stealing for your own.
As an editor of tech and fashion, I'm always on the hunt for the next big thing—and right now menswear, a category that will grow faster than womenswear in the next three years, is it. Earlier this month, Edited released a report stating that menswear is set to be worth $460 billion dollars by 2020 with new arrivals up by 38% in the last four years alone.
Stats like that are always a pretty good indicator of good things to come, but if the numbers don't always speak loud enough, the runway always will. Last week I hit the Spring 2018 shows to see what was really up in the scene, and it was straight-up amazing. The shows were chockablock with colorful, well-tailored clothes (many that whispered of—and sometimes screamed—social issues) from designers like Willy Chavarria, Rochambeau, and Grungy Gentleman and celebrity attendees like A$AP Rocky, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Julianne Moore. Major supporters like Cadillac furthered their commitment to men's fashion week by providing grants to seven designers this season and opened the doors to their retail-showroom-coffee shop-art studio hybrid venue (Cadillac House) for shows and festivities. Besides those events and the star power presence, e-commerce giant FWRD relaunched FWRD Man. Altogether, it was truly a whirlwind.
To give you some perspective, I teamed up with Kevin Lu to document my journey throughout the week. Check it out:
Also, in the spirit of menswear and because I just *love* to break fashion rules, I intermixed menswear pieces into my looks for the week to prove that you can do whatever the heck you want.
Willy Chavarria T-Shirt, $130
BUY IT: willychavarria.com
Moscot Sunglasses, $90
BUY IT: moscot.com
Frame Pants, $1,025
BUY IT: net-a-porter.com
Brother Vellies Purse, $1,395
BUY IT: brothervellies.com
Valentino T-Shirt, $595
BUY IT: fwrd.com
Proenza Schouler Pants, $895
BUY IT: net-a-porter.com
Moscot Glasses, $270
BUY IT: moscot.com
Adidas Track Pants, $65
BUY IT: adidas.com
Adidas T-Shirt, $35
BUY IT: adidas.com
Adidas Sneakers, $120
BUY IT: adidas.com
Willy Chavarria T-Shirt, $130
BUY IT: willychavarria.com
Willy Chavarria Pants, $150
BUY IT: willychavarria.com
Moscot Glasses, $270
BUY IT: moscot.com
Dyne Top, $245
BUY IT: dyne.life
Dyne Pants, $345
BUY IT: dyne.life
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.