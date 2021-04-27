Summer is so close, we can practically feel it. Endless beach days, pool parties. and backyard BBQs are just around the corner—and with that brings new opportunities for your summer wardrobe. While your swimwear choices may be top of mind, this summer is all about the cover-ups. With countless options available, it's no longer enough to grab an oversized tee from the bottom drawer. Rethink the notion of a beach-day look by coordinating sarongs, dresses, and tops with your bikinis and warm-weather accessories. Make the most of the season by shopping the must-have cover-ups that will take your from the sand to the beach bar in a breeze.

A Classic Sarong

A sarong is, hands down, the perfect sea-side cover-up. This minimal blue-gray sarong by Haight goes perfectly with any bikini or one-piece. Style with simple slides and layered gold necklaces to pull the look together.

High-Waisted Pants

We love these high-waisted flared pants by Calle Del Mar. The silhouette makes your legs look miles long. Pair them with a gold glitter bikini, bucket hat, and trendy sunnies for a head-turning pool party look.

A Matching Set

Party season is upon us, and we have the perfect cover-up to get you through the day. Everyone loves a matching set, and Terry's cotton-terry shirt and shorts are no exception. Pair this cover-up with a playful bikini and coordinating backpack-cooler to bring the party with you.

A Linen Button-Up

The linen button-up is a effortlessly stylish cover-up that never fails. Complete this look with a floral one-piece and trendy accessories, like this printed headscarf, for summer lunches or boat days.

A Crop Top

A crop top offers minimal coverage, but if you're going from the resort to the beach, who need pants? Matching your cover-up to your 'kini is an easy way to complete a look.

A Crochet Dress

This crochet beauty is something you can't go on vacation without. Pop it over an chic two-piece and wear this eye-catching cover-up from the coastal beach to cocktail hour—just add accessories.

A Wrap Dress

A classic silhouette that flatters every figure. Sport this semi-sheer wrap dress over a printed bikini to let the pattern show through.

A Sheer Sarong

Show off your sun-kissed skin this summer in a bright white sarong and matching two-piece. Pair this look with ankle-wrap sandals and matching jewelry, and you're ready for a yacht day in Miami.

A Maxi Dress

The soft smocking detail of this maxi dress makes for a sweet cover-up no matter where you are. Pair this dress with a straw visor, tortoiseshell sunnies, and your favorite bikini for any afternoon activity by the water.

Denim Shorts

Daisy Dukes and a midriff-baring top? Say no more. The twist-tie crop top and denim look is meant to be worn all summer long, whether you have a swimsuit under or not. Take this pair in your carry-on to be mixed and matched as a cover-up or day outfit.