'Tis the season...for temperatures to plummet. When all of the parks, sidewalks, and rooftops have been covered in a blanket of snow, all we want is to throw on a thick sweater and curl up with a (spiked) hot beverage to take in the full beauty of our winter wonderland. The key to all of it? The perfect wool sweater. Whether you're looking for a gift for a loved one or another to add to your own collection, scroll down for our favorite knitted wool sweaters. From classic fair isles to thick and durable wool sweaters that keep you bundled up, these sweaters will be the next best thing you've ever bought. You can thank me later.

1. L.L.Bean Classic Ragg Wool Fair Isle Crewneck $74.99 at llbean.com L.L.Bean does the traditional fair isle sweater best. Lean into full Shetland style with this sweater made from 100 percent lambswool. It'll keep you both cozy and warm all winter long without causing bulkiness.

2. COS Chunky Oversized Shawl Neck Sweater $62.50 at cosstores.com COS designs understated and timeless pieces, and this oversized wool sweater is no exception. Details like the shawl collar and side-slit seams will keep you coming back to this sweater season after season.

3. Pendleton Women's Harding Lambswool Crewneck $169.00 at pendleton-usa.com Transport yourself to a cabin in the woods with this Pendelton pullover. The Harding motif on the front and back of this lambswool sweater are sure to give you all the cozy log cabin feels.

4. TOAST Wool Yoke Knitted Sweater $295.00 at toa.st An instant classic in your winter wardrobe. Style this patterned wool sweater with a denim skirt and leather boots for a no-fuss trendy look.

5. Ailaile Thick Turtleneck Pullover $37.99 at amazon.com This relaxed sweater is cable-knitted from soft wool—perfect for winter. Style yours with a printed midi skirt and leather boots.

6. Joseph Turtleneck Wool Jumper $231.00 at farfetch.com Joseph's camel wool sweater makes the bitter cold months a little easier. Pair this jumper with tonal trousers and tan leather booties for a monochromatic look.

7. Isabel Marant Étoile Sienna Intarsia Wool Sweater $258.00 at net-a-porter.com You can't go wrong with knitwear when it comes to Isabel Marant. Style this graphic wool jumper from her Étoile collection over a turtleneck or with a collared shirt for extra warmth.

8. babaà Jumper No. 13 $220.00 at babaa.es Comfort is key with Babaa's thick and cozy knit sweaters. Made of pure Spanish wool, this mock neck sweater has a relaxed silhouette, making it simple to style with your go-to denim and lug sole boots.

9. MountainsHandmade Hand Knitted Chunky Wool Sweater $189.00 at etsy.com You can survive any blizzard with this reindeer embroidered two-toned sweater. Hand-crafted out of organic sheep's wool, this chunky knit will last you a lifetime.