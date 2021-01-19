As a New Yorker who has lived through more than a handful of bone-chilling winters, I've come to learn that you can never have too many coats. My closet is packed so full with jackets and coats of all shapes and sizes that it takes my body weight to cram it shut each time (insert the scene from 27 Dresses of Katherine Heigl's closet bursting open). That said, when the icy-cold breeze starts to come through, I'll be the first one in line to grab the latest styles for the season. From overstuffed cropped puffers to traditional double-breasted wool coats, there is no limit to must-haves this season. Luckily for you, we have shopped out the best of the best—at every price point—to keep you warm, even in the lowest of temperatures.

The Fuzzy Teddy Coat

Coat: Zara (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

I love a little drama, especially in the winter. What’s the point of adding a few new layers into your look if you can’t make them stand out? That’s why I love my shaggy teddy coat so much. It’s lasted me for years because it comes in a neutral, easy-to-style colorway and packs a major sartorial punch thanks to its 3D texture. A longer silhouette gives the modern teddy fabric a classier look, while a bold shorter version feels fresh for this new season.

The Statement Puffer

Coat: Aritzia (Image credit: Shelby Comroe)

Trap the heat and don't let it go in a eye-catching padded coat. Puffer coats are at the top of the trend charts this season. A cropped fit looks great with everything from casual jeans and thin knits to full-weather gear, keeping your look chic after hitting the slopes. Stay warm without looking like the Michelin Man—isn't that what it's all about?

The Shearling Trimmed

Jacket: ASOS Design (Image credit: Vallie Herndon)

Another must-have trend this year: shearling. Sport a shearling-trimmed jacket that is equal parts cozy and cool. Designed with a relaxed fit, these vintage-inspired jackets are the perfect off-duty piece to layer on top of any outfit.

The Animal Print

Coat: Ganni (Image credit: Katie Attardo)

Animal print brings a touch of glamour to every look. Layer your leopard or snakeskin coat over a sexy date night outfit to really get your partner's attention, or throw it on over chunky knits and denim to dress up your brunch attire.

The Double-Breasted Coat

Coat: Nanushka: (Image credit: Sara Holzman)

If you're looking for an investment coat, you can stop right here. The traditional double-breasted coat will be worn year after year and never goes out of fashion. The loose, double-breasted silhouette is ideal for layering and will pair with an endless amount of styling options, from your favorite skirts to leather pants.