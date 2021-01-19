The Winter Coats and Jackets Our Editors Swear By

Consider this your ultimate guide.

winter coats
(Image credit: Courtesy)
Julia Marzovilla

By

As a New Yorker who has lived through more than a handful of bone-chilling winters, I've come to learn that you can never have too many coats. My closet is packed so full with jackets and coats of all shapes and sizes that it takes my body weight to cram it shut each time (insert the scene from 27 Dresses of Katherine Heigl's closet bursting open). That said, when the icy-cold breeze starts to come through, I'll be the first one in line to grab the latest styles for the season. From overstuffed cropped puffers to traditional double-breasted wool coats, there is no limit to must-haves this season. Luckily for you, we have shopped out the best of the best—at every price point—to keep you warm, even in the lowest of temperatures.

The Fuzzy Teddy Coat

Winter Coats

Coat: Zara

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

I love a little drama, especially in the winter. What’s the point of adding a few new layers into your look if you can’t make them stand out? That’s why I love my shaggy teddy coat so much. It’s lasted me for years because it comes in a neutral, easy-to-style colorway and packs a major sartorial punch thanks to its 3D texture. A longer silhouette gives the modern teddy fabric a classier look, while a bold shorter version feels fresh for this new season.

Sam Edelman Faux Shearling Teddy Jacket

BLANKNYC Sherpa Shacket

French Connection Faux Fur Teddy Jacket

Avec Les Filles Plaid Teddy Fleece Shirt Jacket

Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Coat

UGG Frankie Shearling Trucker Jacket

More To Come Elettra Teddy Jacket

Ronny Kobo Rory Coat

ASOS Bonded Shearling Trench Coat

COS Teddy Jacket

Madewell (Re)sourced Sherpa Teddy Coat

Vince Faux Fur Car Coat

The Statement Puffer

puffer coat

Coat: Aritzia

(Image credit: Shelby Comroe)

Trap the heat and don't let it go in a eye-catching padded coat. Puffer coats are at the top of the trend charts this season. A cropped fit looks great with everything from casual jeans and thin knits to full-weather gear, keeping your look chic after hitting the slopes. Stay warm without looking like the Michelin Man—isn't that what it's all about?

Zara Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

Napapijri Box Cropped Puffer Jacket

New Look Boxy Puffer Jacket

Sixth June Oversized Puffer Coat

SAM Freestyle Bomber

APPARIS Marianny Puffer

Good American Water-Resistant Longline Belted Puffer Coat

BDG Dixie Flannel Puffer Jacket

Save The Duck Isla Quilted Puffer Jacket

Topshop Sheen Puffer Jacket with Removable Sleeves

AQUA Metallic Ella Puffer Jacket

NOROZE Womens Crop Jacket Padded Puffer

The Shearling Trimmed

Clothing, Footwear, Outerwear, Street fashion, Jacket, Door, Leather, Boot, Brick, Costume,

Jacket: ASOS Design

(Image credit: Vallie Herndon)

Another must-have trend this year: shearling. Sport a shearling-trimmed jacket that is equal parts cozy and cool. Designed with a relaxed fit, these vintage-inspired jackets are the perfect off-duty piece to layer on top of any outfit.

ASOS DESIGN Luxe Collared Bonded Borg Belted Jacket

UO Maria Faux Shearling Coat

Mother Faux Shearling Timber Jacket

French Connection Belen Faux Fur Double Breasted Jacket

OOF Wear Double Breasted Faux Shearling Mixed-Media Coat

Tularosa Griffin Sherpa Coat

Eaves Levi Jacket

Superdown Genna Zip Up Jacket

Bernardo NY Faux Shearling Jacket

BB Dakota Steve Madden Mixed Feelings Faux Shearling Jacket

Yimoon Shearling Sherpa Lined Jacket

LY VAREY LIN LY VAREY LIN Women's Faux Shearing Moto Jacket

The Animal Print

animal print coat

Coat: Ganni 

(Image credit: Katie Attardo)

Animal print brings a touch of glamour to every look. Layer your leopard or snakeskin coat over a sexy date night outfit to really get your partner's attention, or throw it on over chunky knits and denim to dress up your brunch attire.

Zara Animal Jacquard Knit Coat

Dundas x Revolve Grace Faux Fur Coat

Vero Moda Katrine Brushed Animal Print Coat

Koral Montana Printed Sherpa Zip Jacket

Sanctuary Hooded Reversible Fleece Coat

Rails Dean Fleece Jacket

Adrienne Landau Leopard Faux Fur Jacket

En Saison Snake Print Puffer Jacket

Edited Olga Coat

Unreal Fur Wild Thing Jacket

SweatyRocks Faux Fur Cardigan Coat

Sunmoot Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat

The Double-Breasted Coat

double breasted coat

Coat: Nanushka: 

(Image credit: Sara Holzman)

If you're looking for an investment coat, you can stop right here. The traditional double-breasted coat will be worn year after year and never goes out of fashion. The loose, double-breasted silhouette is ideal for layering and will pair with an endless amount of styling options, from your favorite skirts to leather pants.

Zara Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat

Amy Lynn Double Breasted Wool Tweed Jacket

City Chic Military Coat

River Island Oversize Double Breasted Coat

Vince Double Breasted Wool Coat

Anine Bing Dylan Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat

Avec Les Filles Double Breasted Faux Leather Trench Coat

Bernardo Relax Fit Double Breasted Coat

Ivy and Oak Double-Breasted Tailored Coat

Bardot Anais Coat

Anthropologie Boucle Cocoon Coat

Ba&sh Plaid Double Breasted Coat

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla

Julia Marzovilla is a New York City-based writer covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.