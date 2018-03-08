Today's Top Stories
'Fruit Juice' Hair Is Spring's Newest Hair-Color Trend You'll Actually Love

In the great words of the Kool-Aid man, “OH, YEAH."

Instagram

Spring is officially here and, although most of the country is still battling weird-ass blizzards and frigid temps, a new hair trend is coming in hot: Fruit juice hair, a peach, strawberry, and grape-hued creation that makes me really thirsty for a smoothie and an appointment with my colorist.

The look, first spotted by yours truly at MarieClaire.com during my usual Insta stalkage, is the creation of hairstylist Alisha McAlister. She first posted the look to Instagram earlier this week, writing, “I’m not sure what to call this! It’s a mix of blended fruit colors,” before adding that she thought she was doing a basic base and tone, but when her client asked for “something different,” she mixed and blended until she got this fruity creation.

🍇🍓🍉🍑🍒 I’m not sure what to call this! It’s a mix of blended fruit colors. I started this hair color thinking I was doing a simple base and tone. Then my amazing client surprised me! She said, “I want something different!” So yay for stylist choice night! Pops of Ignite Violet and Red and then I honestly toned the whole thing with Manic Panic Pro Pastel-izer, 3 grams of Divine Wine, and 6 grams of Smokescreen. This is such a fun color! It’s a great way to introduce vibrant and pastel colors and the client not get fired for it! 😁😉 @behindthechair_com #behindthechair #btconeshot_pastel18 #btconeshot_vibrant18 #brconeshot_hairpaint18 #btconeshot_curls18 . . . . . . . #theunicorntribe #taotam #jwcignite #manicpanicprofessional #manicpanicnyc #propastelizer #divinewine #smokescreen #creativecolor #pastelhair #hairpainting #hairpainters #bestofbalayage #theprismatics #hairdressersthatslay #jackwinncolor #stylistchoice #vibrantblend #stylistssupportingstylists #balayageribboning #vividhairpainting #authentichairarmy #imallaboutdahair

A post shared by Alisha McAlister (@foilingbeautiful) on

“This is such a fun color!” writes McAlister. “It’s a great way to introduce vibrant and pastel colors and [have] the client not get fired for it!” Though she’s only officially created this color once, a quick look at her Instagram shows dye jobs with similar peach highlights and berry lowlights, proving that the look is fully customizable.

Get inspired with more pics, below, then call your stylist ASAP.

