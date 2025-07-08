Hailey Bieber Embraces Pucci Girl Summer in a Limoncello Bikini Set and Clear Thong Sandals
Pucci girl summer 🤝 food fashion summer.
When Pucci's famously groovy prints began trending, it was only a matter of time before their swirling motif merged with the internet's food-themed fashion fixation. After all, many of summer's biggest color trends are straight out of the Emilio Pucci playbook.
The Italian designer has been releasing iterations of his mesmerizing, multi-hued prints for more than half a century. Many sample the indulgent hues currently dominating the season's color schemes. Vivid shades like turmeric yellow, guava pink, chocolate brown, tomato red, and Aperol orange have colored the collections of Pucci and beyond. And, given Hailey Bieber's latest look, limoncello can now be added to the grocery list of food-inspired hues.
Though Bieber is the last person you'd ever expect to champion a colorful print (the woman owns trench coats by the dozen), she hung up her "quiet luxury" crown to take a taste of this delectable hue. Bieber Pucci-fied her favorite seasonal ensemble, wearing knee-length capri pants covered in yellow stripes.
Unusual as it may be, this was no fashion fluke. She declared lemon yellow the color of the summer just last week—and released a matching Rhode lip peptide to go with it. Today, the model embraced the zesty color scheme throughout her entire look, styling her pedal-pushers with a matching bikini and crop top. It was the best kind of overconsumption. She played up the foodie themes, showing off her look with a limoncello spritz in hand.
Bieber also gave the Eurocore Summer treatment to her favorite footwear trend of the moment. She traded in her favorite black flip-flops from Toteme for a similar pair that featured a clear thong strap.
The outfit combination of heeled flip-flops and capris is one has become a the Rhode founder's summer signature—but this take is easily her most vivacious yet.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.