When Pucci's famously groovy prints began trending, it was only a matter of time before their swirling motif merged with the internet's food-themed fashion fixation. After all, many of summer's biggest color trends are straight out of the Emilio Pucci playbook.

The Italian designer has been releasing iterations of his mesmerizing, multi-hued prints for more than half a century. Many sample the indulgent hues currently dominating the season's color schemes. Vivid shades like turmeric yellow, guava pink, chocolate brown, tomato red, and Aperol orange have colored the collections of Pucci and beyond. And, given Hailey Bieber's latest look, limoncello can now be added to the grocery list of food-inspired hues.

Though Bieber is the last person you'd ever expect to champion a colorful print (the woman owns trench coats by the dozen), she hung up her "quiet luxury" crown to take a taste of this delectable hue. Bieber Pucci-fied her favorite seasonal ensemble, wearing knee-length capri pants covered in yellow stripes.

Hailey Bieber wore a lemon-yellow Pucci set to the beach, styled with clear thong sandals. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Unusual as it may be, this was no fashion fluke. She declared lemon yellow the color of the summer just last week—and released a matching Rhode lip peptide to go with it. Today, the model embraced the zesty color scheme throughout her entire look, styling her pedal-pushers with a matching bikini and crop top. It was the best kind of overconsumption. She played up the foodie themes, showing off her look with a limoncello spritz in hand.

Bieber also gave the Eurocore Summer treatment to her favorite footwear trend of the moment. She traded in her favorite black flip-flops from Toteme for a similar pair that featured a clear thong strap.

On June 21, she sported the same outfit combo, in polka dot capris and Toteme flip-flops. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The outfit combination of heeled flip-flops and capris is one has become a the Rhode founder's summer signature—but this take is easily her most vivacious yet.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors