I’m a bit of a fragrance snob. I keep a tight edit comprised of a few favorite brands—Guerlain, Dior, Victoria Beckham Beauty—and typically stick to the woody, gourmand family. But the second summer hits (it’s going to be 85 degrees in NYC this weekend), my preference for cozy, warm scents vanishes into the humid, heavy air, and it’s fruity fragrance from there on out.

Good news: fruity perfumes are the moment for summer 2025. For years, the main players were syrupy berries or sunscreen-like mangos and pineapples. Candidly, neither of which tickled my fancy and smelled way too sickly sweet on my skin. But within the past few months, the fragrance world has opened its doors to a few new characters. There’s been a rise in cherry perfumes, banana fragrances (these are some of my go-tos), and peach scents. Traditional background notes, like fig and lychee, have also come to the forefront, offering a light and fresh twist to the category.

I’ve been collecting and spritzing my way through every new fruity launch, selecting the ones that smell sophisticated, sweet (but not too sweet), and rake in the compliments. My favorites are below.

Peachy Keen

Nothing hits quite like a ripe peach on the beach—but these perfumes come close. Peach-forward scents make great layering perfumes and have a tangy side that will have your mouth watering.

PHLUR Mini Peach Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist $25 at Sephora Beach Skin may have received the most hype, but Peach Skin is my personal preference. Its creamy, vanilla-hinted profile is gorgeous during a day at the beach. It also smells delicious on top of my sunscreen (trust me). GUERLAIN L’art & La Matière Pêche Mirage - Eau De Parfum 50 Ml / 1.69 Oz $295 at Saks Fifth Avenue She’s a pricey one, but she’s worth the investment. This special occasion fragrance, which is more of a bitter peach, is meant to accompany me to the French Riviera or Italian countryside—now I just have to book my flight.

Banana Split Season

The newest fruity fragrance trend is banana. While this typically fell into the mix with other tropical fruit scents, it’s recently received a modern upgrade that leans more green than intoxicatingly sweet. Think: mature, not juvenile.

Ellis Brooklyn Banana Milkshake Hair and Body Fragrance Mist $35 at Sephora A live for a body mist—they’re ideal for my noncommittal energy and sit lighter on the skin, which is a win for my sensitive nose on a disgustingly hot and humid day. This new drop smells like a gourmet ice cream sundae. KAYALI Maui in a Bottle Sweet Banana | 37 Eau De Parfum $100 at Sephora Solar and sunny, this juice reminds me of a palm tree on a beach. It’s a bit greener than a traditional banana fragrance, which gives it a mature edge. Bonus: it stays on my skin for so long.

Lychee Martini, Anyone?

Lychee is one of those notes that will smell different on everyone. My skin picks up more of a pear smell, but it can also be rose or watermelon-y, so make sure you look at the top and base notes when picking your perfume, too.

The 7 Virtues Candied Lychee Eau De Parfum $94 at Sephora With a peony heart note, this fragrance leans more floral than fruity. This guy is pretty sugary and lasts for hours. That being said, I wouldn’t recommend it if you’re anti-sweet. Hermès Tutti Twilly D'hermès Eau De Parfum $168 at hermes.com Perhaps my favorite bottle to see perched on my vanity, this twilly-inspired fragrance is a fruity floral, with an edge. Musk gives it a chic and elevated aura suitable for a summer soirée.

Cherry Picking

It’s a cherry girl summer, and you can’t tell me otherwise. For years, cherry was an overlooked note that received little attention. Now? It’s the favorite child of perfumers. These new(ish) fragrances build their profile solely around the tartness.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau De Parfum $85 at Bluemercury Tom Ford’s classic cherry perfume is a musky, mysterious gourmand that’s still fresh enough for heated summer nights. It’s my go-to night out scent—and I rarely leave the cocktail bar without a compliment. Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Elixir With Cherry & Vanilla $175 at Sephora Using a black cherry instead of a tart one, this has a seductive and warm undertone. It’s strong, warm, and bold, so if you’re ready to make a statement, this guy is for you.

Don't Forget Fig

My ride-or-die favorite fragrances always contain fig. In my opinion, it’s a sleeper hit, so I am over-the-moon thrilled it’s finally getting the long overdue attention it deserves. I’d liken it to a light vanilla; there’s a sweet, creamy factor there, but it never feels heavy or oppressive.

Dior Dioriviera $220 at Dior One of my top five fragrances of all time (in fact, I’m wearing it right now), Dioriviera is a tingly delight for the senses. It’s sweet and fresh with a fleeting tanginess and creamy dry down. Rose is in the mix, but in my humble opinion, it leans more solar than floral. By Rosie Jane James Eau De Parfum With Fig + Gardenia $29 at Sephora If Dioriviera is a juicy fig, By Rosie Jane’s is a not-yet-ripe one. It has an earthier, tart feel that reminds me of the dew on the grass during those last few days of summer.

