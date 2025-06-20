It’s a Fruity Fragrance Summer—And I’m Wearing These 10 on Repeat
Cherry, banana, and lychee top my list.
I’m a bit of a fragrance snob. I keep a tight edit comprised of a few favorite brands—Guerlain, Dior, Victoria Beckham Beauty—and typically stick to the woody, gourmand family. But the second summer hits (it’s going to be 85 degrees in NYC this weekend), my preference for cozy, warm scents vanishes into the humid, heavy air, and it’s fruity fragrance from there on out.
Good news: fruity perfumes are the moment for summer 2025. For years, the main players were syrupy berries or sunscreen-like mangos and pineapples. Candidly, neither of which tickled my fancy and smelled way too sickly sweet on my skin. But within the past few months, the fragrance world has opened its doors to a few new characters. There’s been a rise in cherry perfumes, banana fragrances (these are some of my go-tos), and peach scents. Traditional background notes, like fig and lychee, have also come to the forefront, offering a light and fresh twist to the category.
I’ve been collecting and spritzing my way through every new fruity launch, selecting the ones that smell sophisticated, sweet (but not too sweet), and rake in the compliments. My favorites are below.
Peachy Keen
Nothing hits quite like a ripe peach on the beach—but these perfumes come close. Peach-forward scents make great layering perfumes and have a tangy side that will have your mouth watering.
Beach Skin may have received the most hype, but Peach Skin is my personal preference. Its creamy, vanilla-hinted profile is gorgeous during a day at the beach. It also smells delicious on top of my sunscreen (trust me).
Banana Split Season
The newest fruity fragrance trend is banana. While this typically fell into the mix with other tropical fruit scents, it’s recently received a modern upgrade that leans more green than intoxicatingly sweet. Think: mature, not juvenile.
A live for a body mist—they’re ideal for my noncommittal energy and sit lighter on the skin, which is a win for my sensitive nose on a disgustingly hot and humid day. This new drop smells like a gourmet ice cream sundae.
Lychee Martini, Anyone?
Lychee is one of those notes that will smell different on everyone. My skin picks up more of a pear smell, but it can also be rose or watermelon-y, so make sure you look at the top and base notes when picking your perfume, too.
Cherry Picking
It’s a cherry girl summer, and you can’t tell me otherwise. For years, cherry was an overlooked note that received little attention. Now? It’s the favorite child of perfumers. These new(ish) fragrances build their profile solely around the tartness.
Don't Forget Fig
My ride-or-die favorite fragrances always contain fig. In my opinion, it’s a sleeper hit, so I am over-the-moon thrilled it’s finally getting the long overdue attention it deserves. I’d liken it to a light vanilla; there’s a sweet, creamy factor there, but it never feels heavy or oppressive.
