This Cry-Proof Mascara Got Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Through Her Breakup With Arie

If there's one thing that's true about The Bachelor it's this: There will be tears. Sometimes, it’s you, the viewer, watching your favorite ladies get cut from the running, but mainly, it’s the ladies, watching their dreams of marital bliss get destroyed.

And the award for the worst (but totally warranted) cry in recent Bachelor history goes to Becca Kufrin, after her WTF-worthy breakup with Arie. Though Becca has spoken at length about the breakup and what she’s learned from the experience, she’s finally discussed the thing I really care about: her makeup (just kidding. Kind of).

“After my breakup [with Arie], I learned that it’s always good to have waterproof mascara on hand–with this show, you never know when you’re going to cry,” Kufrin told InStyle. “I like a lot of MAC Cosmetics’ waterproof versions, but my absolute favorite mascara is Too Faced Better Than Sex.”

Yes, surprise—Kufrin’s favorite mascara is also your favorite mascara. And rightfully so: The long-wear formula (which comes in both waterproof and regular) is a cult-favorite as a result of the fact that it's intensely black and hella volumizing, all without feeling stiff or flakey.

Kufrin added that she got her makeup professionally applied every day for the show, which proved to her that she was doing everything “wrong,” apparently. But the one good thing that came out of the experience—other than the opportunity to become the newest Bachelorette—was clearly this mascara trick.

So if you’re planning to sob soon on public TV, may I suggest Better Than Sex?