I Tried Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup and These Two Products Have Changed My Beauty Routine Forever
Use these royal beauty essentials every day or down the aisle.
As a royal editor, there’s not much I won’t try when it comes to adding a bit of regal sparkle to my day. Kate Middleton’s morning routine? Nailed it (sort of). My closet? Full of royally approved brands. But one thing I hadn’t tried—at least not fully—was recreating Meghan Markle's royal wedding makeup. Since Prince Harry and Meghan are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on May 19, I decided it was the perfect time to test her wedding day glam.
The Duchess of Sussex’s longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, revealed the secrets behind the duchess’s bridal look during an episode of the "Breaking Beauty" podcast in March, and Meghan very helpfully went on to add the exact products to her ShopMy site, making this process much easier.
Armed with a shopping list full of Dior, MAC and Tatcha products, I headed to my local mall to pick up the goods—and Meghan’s 10-product routine is so simple, you can easily recreate it at home, no celebrity makeup artist required.
Skincare
"It was basically a lot of Tatcha," Martin said of Meghan’s wedding day prep. Luckily, Meghan clarified what "a lot of Tatcha" meant by adding the celeb-loved brand’s Dewy Skin Cream and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist to her ShopMy page.
I’ve used Tatcha’s moisturizer for a while now, so it was something I already had on hand, but I’d never tried the mist and was slightly skeptical. Any type of spray-on product just doesn’t seem to work well for me, but this time, I was wrong. The product left my skin looking super glowy but also helped my foundation go on more smoothly. Get the mist, you’ll thank me.
Foundation and Concealer
I was curious to try Dior’s Backstage Face & Body Foundation and Backstage Concealer, but like the Dewy Skin Mist, equally apprehensive. As a super pale redhead, it’s hard to find foundation shades that work, but I also don’t like the feeling of heavy makeup on my face. Once again, Meghan (and Martin) steered me in the right direction. The foundation is extremely light and doesn’t feel like makeup at all, which makes sense since the duchess prefers her freckles to show through. The formula is extremely buildable, making it easy to cover up redness in certain areas without looking cakey.
I also loved the concealer’s packaging—it has a tiny brush built into the applicator instead of a sponge. Genius. Both shades I chose blended perfectly into my skin and aren’t too orange or too light, which is a miracle in my world, and with a whopping 43 shades, you're sure to find a good match, too. I think I’ve just found my new go-tos.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Blush
On her cheeks, Meghan wore Dior’s Backstage Rosy Glow Blush and the brand’s Backstage Glow Face Palette. I'm really not a blush person but have tried to embrace it more in the past year (my friend Kevin will be proud!). That being said, I never would've chosen this color of blush myself since it’s so pink. I mean, it’s really pink. However, when you apply it, the shade looks like a natural flush instead of a deranged Barbie, which was a pleasant surprise.
Moving on, I swirled some of the colors in the face palette and applied them over the blush. The result: slightly shimmery and glowing, but not too glittery.
Eyes
As someone with white eyelashes I consider myself a mascara connoisseur, and I’m always up for trying a new formula. Meghan wore Diorshow Pump N Volume Mascara and the brand’s Backstage Eyeshadow Palette, both of which were sold out at every store near me. Since I wasn’t able to get either shipped in time for their anniversary, I made do and grabbed the Diorshow 24H Buildable Volume Mascara and used a similar YSL eyeshadow palette I have at home (a Marie Claire Makeup Awards winner I cannot recommend enough).
Although I didn’t get to try Meghan’s exact mascara, this one stays true to its buildable volume name—I’d definitely repurchase. I used the darkest shadow in my YSL palette to recreate the duchess’s eye makeup and added a bit of the white shimmer from the face palette for some extra sparkle. Quick, easy and no eyeliner required.
Lips
“I’m a diehard MAC lip liner devotee,” Martin said in his "Breaking Beauty" interview. He revealed that he used the brand’s Cool Spice shade for Meghan’s wedding and applied Dior’s Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm on top. I’ve used this balm before, along with the exfoliating version, and was excited to bring it back into my routine. It was originally reported that the duchess wore Dior's coral shade, but Meghan added the pink balm to her ShopMy page, so that's what I purchased.
The lip liner isn't a shade I'd repurchase, but Meghan and I also have very different coloring. I could see the Cool Spice color working well with a brown-toned lipstick, but when it came to recreating the duchess's wedding makeup, it made my lips look more of a mauve than her pale pink shade.
The Verdict
The final result is a makeup look I’ll be recreating on the regular. My favorite thing about Meghan’s wedding makeup is how—like her As ever products—it’s an elevated version of your everyday routine. I’d normally use eyeliner and contour for a night out, but I actually preferred this more pared-down look.
For good measure (and some anniversary day fun) I added the replicas of Meghan’s bridal tiara and earrings that I bought after I covered the duke and duchess’s wedding in 2018, along with the same dress I wore on that sunny Saturday in Windsor (which miraculously still fits). I could’ve used these makeup tips when I got dressed in the dark at 2 a.m. for a BBC interview that day, but when the next royal wedding comes around in 15-plus years or so, I'll be prepared.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Princess Charlene Says It's "Hard" to Keep Twins "Under Control"
"The children also help me stay young."
-
Julianne Moore Debuts Bottega Veneta's New Era
She's the first to wear Louise Trotter's designs for the label.
-
Princess Eugenie Discusses Scoliosis Surgery and Embracing Scars
"I felt very embarrassed about the whole thing. I don't know why or where it came from."
-
Meghan Markle Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her "Love Story" With Prince Harry to Celebrate Seventh Wedding Anniversary
"Love wins."
-
The "Disapproving" Comment Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding
According to a royal expert, the late monarch had some thoughts about Meghan's wedding gown.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Broke the Same Tradition as King Charles and Queen Camilla's Ceremony
It made the day much more in line with the average wedding.
-
Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would Be "Proud" of Prince Harry's Candid BBC Interview
"She liked to say exactly what she thought and then deal with the consequences afterwards."
-
Meghan Markle Does Date Night in a Denim Carolina Herrera Dress at Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
The Sussexes were photographed enjoying Beyoncé's performance while dancing in the VIP box.
-
Meghan Markle Used Her Outfits to Send Messages When She Couldn’t, She Says
The Duchess of Sussex reflected on the impact of her clothing at a time when she "wasn't out talking."
-
Meghan Markle Says This Feature Prevented Her From Modeling as It Wasn't "A Sign of Beauty"
The Duchess of Sussex opened up about the early days of her career in her new podcast.
-
Meghan Markle Shares Oprah's Advice About Starting a Business
The iconic talk show host helped the duchess find herself in jam.