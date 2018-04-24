Everything We Know About 'The Bachelorette' Season 14 With Becca Kufrin

After suffering through what might have been the most devastating and WTF breakup in Bachelor history, Becca Kufrin is bouncing back and looking for love again as the next Bachelorette. Becca will lead the spinoff's fourteenth season. Here's everything we know so far.

1. Becca has an amazing catchphrase.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

On April 18, ABC revealed the key art for Becca's season of The Bachelorette—and it certainly makes a statement:

ABC

It's something Becca said frequently throughout her time on Arie's season—including when she met his parents—and seems to be something of a mantra for the confident brunette. It also appears in her Instagram bio. "Let's do the damn thing" indeed, Becca.

2. Filming is already underway.

Filming for Becca's season began on March 15 and The Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss commemorated the occasion with a series of tweets from set. Becca wore a gorgeous white, beaded gown for the first night of filming.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Not only did the behind-the-scenes pictures have a very UnREAL vibe, they also captured some of the moments of Becca meeting her potential loves for the first time—including someone in a chicken suit.

3. A guy named Garrett reportedly won the first impression rose.

There are pictures of him and Becca hanging out one-on-one in Park City, Utah, where the group traveled for their first non-L.A.-based excursion of the season.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

4. The group traveled to Las Vegas.

In early April, Becca and her guys traveled to Vegas (but, considering all the cameras, whatever happened there will not stay there).

Calling Las Vegas #BachelorNation. Email BachelorRSVP@gmail.com NOW to hang with #TheBachelorette and her men on a group date this MONDAY 4/2 in Sin City. Space is Limited 21yrs+ only — TheBachelorTV (@TheBachelorTV) March 30, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

5. The first non-U.S. trip of the season was in the Bahamas.

Becca was reportedly "all smiles" while filming in Nassau, Bahamas, in April.

The Bachelorette put Becca up in style during the trip. People reports that she stayed at a luxury resort: the $4.2 billion development, Baha Mar. If anyone deserves some luxury R&R, it's Becca.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

6. The season premieres in late May.

We still have a little while to wait before we get to see how Becca's fairytale plays out (hopefully with a happily ever after that lasts this time). Season 14 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.