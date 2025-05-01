How the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Stars Prepare to See Themselves Onscreen
Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Wessel, and Jennifer Affleck opened up about their changing self-image and landing a campaign with MCoBeauty.
Viewers who made The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Hulu's most-watched unscripted series of 2024 had one big question for the stars of #MomTok, even before digging into their friendships, marriages, and dirty soda recipes. How do they look like that, all the time?
The eight women followed on Secret Lives, due for season 2 on May 15, might grant personal makeup awards to slightly different products and subscribe to individual self-care routines. But there's a uniformity to their appearance that goes beyond the matching blue coats they wear in the show's title sequence. Their hair is often waist-length and styled into gentle "Utah curls"; their lashes are long and fluttery; their outfits hit a high-low balance even a fashion editor like me can't ignore. In Reddit thread after Reddit thread, no matter how viewers feel about their intrapersonal drama or interpretation of Mormon teachings, they have one word for this cast's appearance: "perfect."
When I touched down in Salt Lake City in early April, meeting Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Wessel, and Jennifer Affleck at the launch party of their campaign with the affordable makeup and skincare line MCoBeauty, that's not a word they use to describe themselves onscreen. Chatting before the trio unveils their photos (and catches up with the four other cast mates in attendance), they admit the glossy reality-show exterior doesn't always reflect what's happening on the inside.
Taylor Frankie Paul, considered one of the originators of the #MomTok group, was pregnant during the show's first season. Seeing her body and hair change onscreen made watching the show "a really hard time." "I was 70 pounds heavier, and my makeup was done the opposite of how I would have done it," she tells me. "During pregnancy, to look at yourself and see a difference, it's so hard. So for me, in a beauty sense, I was really hard on myself. I don't think I looked anything close to perfect. If anything, I thought the opposite."
The Mormon Wives stars had accumulated a combined social media audience of more than 10 million before the series. They shared enough of their beauty routines and parenting milestones for followers to feel like they knew them—all while controlling the camera filters and the narrative. Starting to film for Hulu meant ceding control over the final edit. Rewatching their lives cut and spliced in eight episodes onscreen, naturally, impacted their self-image.
"I definitely feel like being in this industry and being on camera, it's hard not to want to show up as perfect all the time," Jen Affleck says. "I mean, especially watching [myself] back at moments that I didn't wash my hair or did my makeup as good...I think we're definitely our worst critics. But I also realized there's so much beauty [in] not showing up as being perfect—and especially being moms, we don't always have time to do our hair and do our makeup and do all the things."
Going into the confessional booth forced the women to be real about one another; watching the show back made them confront themselves. Paul and Affleck both tell me they've invested in self-care heading into the second season, ranging from nightly journaling to therapy sessions.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Bringing #MomTok off cell phones and onto TV had its beauty perks, though. On a large scale, the women are now faces of MCoBeauty in a nationwide campaign—and with affordable products they actually use (and adore). Beyond the opportunities to swatch foundations and eyeshadows in commercials airing around the country, "I feel like I found a lot of confidence after season one," says Wessel, who was recently divorced at the start of the first season. "It was hard to watch yourself on camera, for sure, and like watch that back, but I definitely was a very scared girl going into season one, and I feel like I definitely found my confidence over season two."
She tells me that the second time around, she wore less makeup on filming days. And while other cast mates hired stylists to dress them, she happily continues to pick out her own clothes. "I'm just showing up more authentically, which I'm really proud of."
Paul has also stepped back from using a makeup artist or stylist. When she's the one picking up the primer, blush, and mascara, she's more confident in the final look. "Obviously you know your face best," she explains. "So what I learned quickly from season 1 to season 2 is I do all my own makeup for everything, interviews, big events."
Affleck's time spent in front of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives camera has taught her to look inward before sitting down to a screening for season 2. "I feel like I'm now finally getting to the point of like, there isn't any need for perfectionism. What really matters is who we are on the inside and as long as we can focus on that and prioritize that and being the best versions of ourselves, people will see the beauty on the outside."
For Paul, joining the show and navigating family changes (that would be a spoiler to share here) isn't just a matter of seeing herself and accepting the tape; it's settling into an entirely different lifestyle. "This is all so new to me," she says of parenting and working with cameras watching her every move. "I've never experienced anything like this." Whatever's ahead on season 2, this much is certain: The first impression looks aren't the whole story.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 streams May 15 exclusively on Hulu. MCoBeauty is sold at Target, Amazon, and MCoBeauty.com.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Why Selena Gomez Got a Rash From Her First Kiss with Benny Blanco
"I was so disgusting and repulsive," Blanco joked.
-
Double the Anna, Double the Camp
In another actor's hands, a twin-swapping storyline in a serial killer series could easily fall into over-the-top, no-way-in-hell-is-that-real territory. But Camp brought deep empathy and zingy humor to the final season of 'You.'
-
Queen Elizabeth Was "Keen" For This Royal to Have a "More Prominent Role"
Former royal butler Grant Harrold shared the "practical" decisions being made as King Charles ages.
-
These Products Are My Secret to Dewy, Sun-Kissed Skin
Prepare to glow.
-
I'm Not Exaggerating—Pressed Powders Are an IRL Filter for My Acne-Prone Skin
Oily girls, this one is for you.
-
Meet 8 Editor-Vetted Blush Palettes That Basically Flirt for You
For that just-got-caught-staring flush.
-
Jenna Ortega Does Grungy Glam Right With '90s-Inspired Hair and Makeup
The actress was spotted in peak ‘90s-inspired glam.
-
How a Beauty Writer Has Perfected Her Morning Routine For Acne-Prone Skin
Keep the texture and irritation at bay with these editor-vetted items.
-
Selena Gomez Hosts a Master Class in Matching Your Red Blush and Red Lipstick to Your Outfit
The star was spotted looking red hot in the streets of New York City.
-
Presenting, Perfect Date Night Makeup for People Who Hate Makeup
From a beauty director who's learned all the workarounds.
-
I Scoured Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale for Five Hours—Here's What I'm Shopping
Add to cart, ASAP.