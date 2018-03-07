Today's Top Stories
Kelly Ripa Grilling Arie About His 'Bachelor' Shadiness Is All of Us

Today, Kelly Ripa, hero, was the voice of Bachelor Nation when she interviewed Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Unlike Chris Harrison during After the Final Rose, Ripa went full shade police on Arie, grilling him about his sketchy behavior.

"I wanna understand everything—your thought process, what's wrong with you," she began. "What are you thinking, how did this happen, were you as shady as I think you are now?"

(Yes.)

There are many magical moments when Kelly is basically speaking for all of us—"SHADY! SHADY!" "IT'S A RED FLAG FOR YOU!"—but the entire interview is worth watching.

Red flag for you!
YouTube

Special shoutout to the 3:10 mark when Arie tries to say Becca gave him permission to reach out to Lauren—and, allegedly, to pursue her. "She was being very supportive, and saying, if you need to reach out to get closure...or move forward with that..." he says.

Yeah, I don't think that's what she meant.

