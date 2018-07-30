Today's Top Stories
1
The 65 Best '80s Movies Ever Made
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland
2
Meghan and Harry Love This Reality TV Show
3
15 Wedding Gifts They'll Love...and Actually Use
Timothée Chalamet in Hot Summer Nights
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 27 Edition
5
This $19 Retinol Has 3,300 Reviews on Amazon

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Are Twins in Their Matching Outfits and "Mom Bobs"

But Kim already regrets cutting her hair.

First Annual "If Only" Texas Hold'em Charity Poker Tournament
Getty ImagesRich Fury

Is the Kardashians’ hairstylist offering a two-for-one deal on haircuts this week or something? After giving us a sneak peek at her fresh look on Instagram earlier in the day, Kim Kardashian debuted her new blunt cut bob at a charity fundraiser on Sunday. The chop is modern, bold and a total new look for the reality star—but it’s only when you see her standing alongside sister Khloe Kardashian that you realize her makeover may have been sliiiightly influenced by her sibling's recent cut. And by that, I mean they now have matching haircuts.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kim appeared at the first annual "If Only" Texas Hold’em Charity Poker Tournament in California, alongside mom Kris Jenner and younger half-sis Kendall Jenner. The family clearly shared a dress code memo before arriving on the scene: all four were dressed head-to-toe in co-ordinated, all-black outfits.

Standing with model Kendall in a polka dot two-piece and Kris in a simple and sophisticated blazer, Kim and Khloé looked particularly co-ordinated. The new moms both opted for super shiny legwear, with Kim in high waisted PVC trousers and a low vest top, and Khloé in thigh-high boots with cycling shorts and a jacket. The matching sunglasses are also making me dream of a Kardashians Men In Black reboot, which is really something that Hollywood should look into. Kim later commented on Instagram stories how she and KoKo are officially part of the "moms with bobs" club for the summer.

First Annual "If Only" Texas Hold'em Charity Poker Tournament
Getty ImagesRich Fury
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
First Annual "If Only" Texas Hold'em Charity Poker Tournament
Getty ImagesRich Fury
First Annual "If Only" Texas Hold'em Charity Poker Tournament
Getty ImagesRich Fury

Before you reach for the scissors, the straighteners and a spirit level to recreate the Kim/Khloé look for yourself, it's probably worth noting that their hairstyle might not be staying around for too long. Kim has already admitted over on Twitter that it took her a grand total of 24 hours to regret her decision.

She wrote: "Wait I miss my long hair” along with a crying emoji, so you can probably expect the extensions to make a return in a matter of hours.

Related Story
A Definitive Guide to Kardashian Pregnancies
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
Kim Kardashian Just Got a Blunt Bob
This $19 Retinol Has 3,300 Reviews on Amazon
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Get Rid of Puffy Eyes Fast
Khloe and Kim Kardashian look like Reality Superheroes for the NBC TV Upfronts Khloé Kardashian Just Got a Crazy-Short Bob
7 Best Matte Nail Polish Designs to Copy
Louis Vuitton : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 Rihanna Chopped Her Hair Into a Bob
4 Long-Wear Beauty Hacks You Need in Your Life
Help, This Baby Has More Hair Than You Do
A Pedicure Almost Resulted in a Leg Amputation
This Is the New Millennial Pink