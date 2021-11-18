When you desperately want longer hair—whether you're trying to grow out a short haircut you're not feeling anymore or dealing with hair loss, a problem that affects 40 percent of women—looking in the mirror can get depressing, and waiting can feel like an eternity. Thankfully, there are steps you can take to speed up hair growth, like nourishing hair vitamins and incorporating special shampoos into your routine. But before you try to give your hair a nudge, it's essential to understand the science behind it.



Can shampoo really promote hair growth?

Yes, but there are other things you can do, too. Dr. Shani Francis, board-certified dermatologist and member of DevaCurl’s Expert Curl Council, says that to really speed up the process, supplement a hair growth shampoo with a diet rich in omega-3, fiber, sulfur ("our hair has a lot of sulfur in its internal structure"), and protein. Foods like lean meats, leafy greens, nuts, beans, and fish fit the bill. Most importantly, make sure you drink a lot of water. Francis recommends two liters a day if you want to see results. While most of this may seem like common knowledge, she adds: "It’s important to remember that our hair ends up receiving the 'leftovers' of the nutrients that our body needs."

And if you're thinking of taking supplements to get the necessary nutrients, just don't overdo it. Francis explains: "What some people don’t realize is that most hair, skin, and nail supplements are multivitamins," she explains. "As with anything, balance is key."

What should I look for in a hair growth shampoo?

Francis recommends avoiding formulas with harmful sulfates that can strip your hair of the natural and essential oils that it needs. "This occasionally results in a cleansing experience that doesn't lather but is gentler for your hair," she says. "Other ingredients to avoid are parabens, silicones, and phthalates." Here, celebrity stylists and dermatologists share the shampoos that will give you Rapunzel-like locks.

Best for Volumizing OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo $5.74 at Amazon $11.34 at Amazon Celebrity stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew swears by this inexpensive option, which results in hair that looks super-thick and full. "The biotin and collagen pump up the volume on fine hair and leaves all textures with a beautiful shine," she says. "Most of all, its ingredients bring brittle hair back to life with new growth." Dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., also recommends this shampoo to her clients. "In terms of anti-inflammatory and strengthening shampoos, I recommend OGX, which is sulfate-free and less drying than many shampoos. The keratin proteins and argan oil strengthen the cuticle for stronger hair." Which means less breakage.

Best for Color-Treated Hair Bosley BosDefense Color Safe Nourishing Shampoo $21.00 at ulta.com Bosley is known for their hair growth remedies and yes, the Bosley Hair Transplant, so it’s no surprise that their shampoo is a favorite amongst experts and users for hair growth. Certified trichologist Gretchen Friese says, “The Bosley shampoos and conditioners are formulated with biotin, niacin, and panthenol to help nourish and strengthen hair and encourage growth. It protects against thinning by removing build-up from the scalp surface, while cleansing hair of product build-up and pollution.”

Best for Healthy Hair Growth Nioxin Cleanser, System 1 Shampoo $20.00 at ulta.com It's impossible to talk about hair growth without bringing up this crowd favorite. If you have fine, thin hair, this shampoo is your best bet. "A classic standby and the OG shampoo for hair growth is Nioxin’s Shampoo," Kendall Dorsey, stylist to the stars (think: Teyana Taylor, Cardi B., Bella Hadid), confirms. "When you use it, you’ll feel a refreshing tingle, letting you know it’s working. It’s packed with vitamins, botanicals, SPF, and amino acids to help protect hair and promote healthy new growth." Stylist Michael Dueñas agrees. "Nioxin is fantastic for slowing temporary hair l0ss due to stress, environmental factors, and certain health issues," he says. Just in case you needed another expert's stamp of approval, stylist Kat Thompson also backs Nioxin, pointing out that customers can select a shampoo system based on the severity of their hair loss: "I’ve had many clients say they’ve noticed quick results when using it."

Best for Necessary Nutrients SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo $9.50 at Amazon $10.79 at Bed Bath & Beyond $9.34 at Amazon Taylor suggests incorporating this shampoo into your wash routine because it strengthens and restores the hair with the one-star ingredient. "Jamaican Black Castor Oil increases blood flow to the scalp, supplying nutrients to hair follicles, which speeds up hair growth," Taylor confirms.

Best for Thin Hair Virtue Labs Flourish Shampoo for Thinning Hair $17.00 at virtueflourish.com Celebrity hairstylist and Virtue Labs creative director Adir Abergel cautions against using hot tools if your goal is growth. If your thinning hair is preventing growth, he recommends this clinically tested and nourishing shampoo. “A healthy scalp is the start point for hair growth. Virtue Flourish is a brand new approach to address female hair loss that creates a more fertile ground for hair to grow by restoring the scalp, clearing the follicles, and improving microcirculation,” says Abergel. The ingredients also speak for themselves with peptides that help nourish the scalp and rice-based humectants that give hair a sleek finish without any of the weight of silicones. Also, it might seem counterproductive, but trimming your hair will actually help the growth process, Abergel explains, “If you wait too long between trims, your split ends will work themselves up and more breakage will occur.”

Best for Blondes Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo for Blonde & Silver Hair $13.49 at ulta.com For blondes out there, celebrity stylist Christine Symonds recommends the iconic Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo from Clairol. You might be tempted to re-bleach brassy hair, but this shampoo helps with brassiness and avoids the damage of more bleach treatments. “The key factor in growing your hair out is refraining from causing any damaging factors." There are so many things you can do to prevent damage. Weekly masks and refreshing your color without invasive methods are a great start. This shampoo "is a great way to refresh and maintain your color without having to add more bleach and damage,” says Symonds.

Salon Favorite Redken Extreme Length Shampoo $23.00 at ulta.com Another recommendation from Friese: The salon-favorite lengthening shampoo from Redken. “It is PH balanced and provides biotin for “length fortifying protection,” says Friese. Ideal for damaged hair, this shampoo is the first step in a routine that will strengthen and moisturize hair, while also cleaning it at the root.

Kérastase Resistance Length Strengthening Shampoo $28.19 at Amazon Giovanni Vaccaro, celebrity hairstylist and artistic director of Glamsquad, believes that when it comes to repairing hair, it's essential to find a shampoo and conditioner that can penetrate the hair follicle, impart strength, and add moisture. "Recently, I've been loving Kérastase Resistance Length Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner. It's built with creatine and taurine, an amino acid that protects the hair fiber and scalp. In turn, your hair will definitely feel stronger and healthier." If you're looking for even more moisture, try the Resistance Length Strengthening Mask ($59).

Best for Lengthening Evolis Professional Promote Shampoo $28.00 at neimanmarcus.com Dorsey says this is the very best shampoo for hair growth. Here's why: "It's specially formulated with a blend of actives and antioxidants such as baobab, rosa multiflora, and swertia chirata to block the production of FGF5, a protein that causes hair loss," he explains. "This line was developed by hair biologists and is backed by clinical results—I’ve seen the results for myself on clients, but it's nice to have science to prove it."

Best for Smoothing Frizz NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Repair Shampoo $15.00 at ulta.com "This is a fabulous option for those with scalp damage," says Engelman. "The shampoo combines keratin, bamboo plant stem cells, argan oil, and prickly pear oil. And together, they protect from environmental damage, extend the anagen [active growth] phase of the cycle and condition, reducing frizz and fortifying healthy strands."

Best Immediate Thickening Kevin Murphy Plumping Wash $41.10 at Amazon $42.36 at Amazon $47.99 at Amazon If you're in the market for a hair growth shampoo, chances are you wouldn't mind fuller-looking hair while you wait for new follicles to sprout. Here, rice bran and amino acids work immediately to expand the diameter of the hair shaft while ginger root and nettle extract invigorate the scalp to maximize new growth.

Best for Stimulating Hair Growth Davines Nourishing Shampoo $32 at Amazon $35 at Amazon Cortney Crace, a stylist at New York-based Salon Suite Caroline, can testify to the magic of Davines' Naturaltech line. "The shampoo energizes with balancing properties in it that promotes hair circulation of the scalp," she explains. "Keeping it all in the same line for best results, use the conditioner ($37) on the mid-ends of your hair shaft, so the scalp does not get weighed down."

Best for Scalp Stimulation CR Lab Hair Loss Prevention Shampoo $31.59 at trulyyou.ca Master trichologist and colorist Bridgette Hill knows the ins and outs of all things scalp health and wants to stress the importance of keeping a well-balanced hair care regimen and balanced lifestyle. "A single product [like shampoo] plays a small part in an overall regimen for combatting hair loss and thinning," says Hill. She praises CR Lab's Hair Loss Prevention Shampoo for its nourishing and strengthening properties. "It's designed to support the extension of the anagen [active growth] phase of the hair cycle. Essential oils also work to soothe and purify the scalp," she explains.

Best Follicle Thickener Rene Furterer TRIPHASIC Strengthening Shampoo $32 at Amazon Hill suggests this strengthening shampoo to clients struggling with thinning hair; it instantly helps create a thick and luscious appearance. "This shampoo fortifies proteins at the base of the hair fiber to give the illusion of thicker, denser hair," she explains. "It also has active ingredients to support cellular turnover and is enriched with anti-inflammatory oils such as orange, rosemary, and lavender."

Best Clarifying Rinse dp HUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse $35 at Amazon Dermatologist Dendy Engelman recommends opting for a cleanser that works to simultaneously deliver nutrients while detoxing the scalp and follicle of harmful buildup. "This one isn’t technically a shampoo but can be used as a replacement for those that wash too often. I do it myself once a week, to mitigate flakes, balance pH levels and soften the scalp," says Engelman. "While removing oil from your skin, apple cider vinegar also helps to balance pH and keep your scalp and hair from becoming too oily or dry by balancing the production of sebum." The anti-inflammatory and acetic properties also help hairs grow out more easily, she explains.

Best Protein Builder Nexxus Clean and Pure Clarifying Shampoo $16.99 at Amazon $14.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond $24.99 at Amazon Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway, whose clients include Tessa Thompson and Zazie Beetz, recommends this purifying shampoo as a cost-friendly lifeline for dull and limp strands. "It revives your scalp and allows for a clear passageway for your hair to flourish," she explains.

Best for Textured Hair Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Shampoo $12.99 at Amazon $27.30 at Amazon $30.90 at Amazon "Mielle Organics Pomegranate Honey Shampoo purifies your hair without stripping it of its natural oils," says Redway. "This one is great for my girls in the type-four hair range. I also like to supplement Mielle Organics Healthy Hair Vitamin with Biotin in addition to the other vitamins I take daily. The biotin leads to healthy hair, nails, and skin."fBest for Textured Hair

Best Multitasker TIGI Repair Shampoo $7.99 at Amazon $15.99 at Target $9.99 at Amazon Celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who counts the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as his clients, is partial to this do-it-all shampoo. "There are two factors to consider when it comes to hair growth: the health of your scalp and the health of your strands themselves," he explains. "People with damaged hair tend to see more breakage, which translates to slower hair growth. This is my favorite shampoo to use for color-treated, chemically-processed, heat-damaged, or sun-exposed hair."

Best for Maximum Moisture African Pride Moisturizing Shampoo Honey & Coconut Oil Shampoo $4.00 at walgreens.com Dry hair = dull hair = unhealthy hair. The more moisture, the better for the long locks of your dreams. "This shampoo contains honey, which is a rich antioxidant that can prevent damage and keep your scalp healthy," says Taylor. "Additionally, honey is great to seal moisture into your hair, keeping it conditioned and preventing breakage, which slows hair growth."

Best for a Fortifying Refresh Maui Moisture Detoxifying + Volcanic Ash Shampoo, 13 Oz $19.70 at Amazon Celebrity stylist Nikki Nelms, who works with Zoë Kravitz, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi, and more, is a fan of this drugstore gem for a good reason. Nelms is also a huge proponent of a healthy, hydrated scalp for optimal hair growth. "Use a shampoo like Maui Moisture's Detoxifying + Volcanic Ash Shampoo because it has essential ingredients like ginger extract and aloe, which refresh the scalp and add hydration so that your hair will grow to its healthiest potential. It’s also important to be gentle with your hair throughout this journey and use tools like Goody Total Texture detangling paddle brush infused with mongongo oil to prevent excessive shedding.

Best for Regenerating Hair Follicles Reverie CAKE Restorative Scalp Tonic $72 at Amazon $72 at Sephora $72 at dermstore This all-natural all-star uses apple stem cells to promote hair growth and delay aged hair follicles. According to Crace, this is the best way to apply the serum for optimal results: "This is a restorative serum powered by active ingredients, like apple stem cells and hydrolyzed protein from the plant sweet white lupine. Part your hair in sections, pinch the dropper, and apply the product through your entire head, focusing on the scalp. Then, run your fingers through your scalp to shake it all in and spread the serum, keeping it at the scalp as a leave-in treatment. You can use this daily or as often as you shampoo. The best hair growth results happen in three to six months.”

Best for Nourishing Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo $38.00 at sephora.com "I am also a big fan of Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair line," Giovanni adds. "It's cruelty-free, and 95 percent of the formula is naturally derived. The shampoo and conditioner have algae extract and biotin, which promote hair strength and elasticity. It also has a lovely feel that won't weigh your hair down."

Best for Lengthening Garnier Grow Strong Shampoo $6.97 at Amazon $3.49 at Target $7.78 at Amazon Ashley Streicher, a celebrity hairstylist for Garnier Brand Ambassador Mandy Moore, is a fan of this drugstore gem. "This shampoo and conditioner fortify hair with a powerful dose of active fruit concentrate and ceramides," Streicher says. "The formula goes deep to fortify each strand from core to cuticle and reinforces hair’s natural substance from root to tip. Plus, Fructis packaging contains 50% Post-Consumer Recycled Waste."