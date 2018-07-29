Kim Kardashian Just Got a Blunt Bob

The summer of the blunt bob is in full swing and Kim Kardashian-West is the last celebrity to jump on the blunt bob bandwagon.

Lest you forgot, 2018 is officially the summer of short hair. The evidence has been popping up all over Instagram, with Rihanna debuting a super-short, cropped bob, Alicia Keys’ showing off a super short hairstyle and Kim's sister, Khloé Kardashian, joining the trend with a blunt cut of her own earlier this week.



The Hair

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton debuted Kim's new look in a post on Instagram, sharing a short video of the reality star showing off the look with an adorable Instagram filter.

"How 💣does Kim look with this new FRESH AF cut!" Appleton captioned the clip of Kim showing off her new look in the car.



Kim's hair is dark and sleek in the video, and angled a little longer in the front than in the back. The chic look is perfect for staying cool in the summer heat (especially in Los Angeles, which is experiencing a huge heatwave). Kim's beauty look is also on-point in the clip and Appleton credits celebrity makeup artist Makeup by Mario with creating the star's understated look for the video.

Who will be the next inductee into the Summer 2018 Bob Club?