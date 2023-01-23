How Often You Should Wash Your Hair, According To Experts

One of the greatest learning curves in the world of hair care, by far, is understanding how often you should wash your hair. Just as choosing the best shampoo and conditioner for your hair type is crucial to maintaining healthy, hydrated (but not greasy) strands, it's also important to avoid over- or under-washing your hair so that you don't develop buildup, scalp problems, or dried-out hair.

But while the matter of hair-washing seems like it would be simple, in reality, washing your hair is a highly subjective routine, and the frequency that works for your friends and relatives may not necessarily be the best for you. To better understand the factors that go into determining the best wash routine, we've consulted beauty experts and hairstylists, who unpacked all the factors that go into finding the best frequency for you. Time to say goodbye to guesswork!

Factor #1: Hair Type

Antoniette Bullock, a DIY Natural Hair Expert for Sally Beauty (opens in new tab), says that hair type is a major factor to take into consideration when deciding when (and how often) to wash your hair.

"For example," she says, "I have kinky type 4 coily/coarse hair strands, and I find that I can prolong shampooing," she says. "But for my daughter, who has kinky, type 4 coily, thin hair strands, I find that I have to wash her hair more frequently than my own."

So, if you have thin hair that tends to get greasy easily and frequently, you may want to wash your hair more often. On the other hand, if you struggle with dryness and frizz—especially if you have curly or natural hair—the best bet might be to wash your hair a little less frequently.

Another aspect of your hair type to consider is its porosity level, or its ability to absorb and maintain hydration. High porosity hair absorbs moisture easily, while low porosity hair doesn't absorb moisture as easily, making it more prone to product build-up and necessitating a robust clarifying hair-wash routine.

Unsure of your hair type or porosity level? Bullock advises, "Weekly or twice a week could be a good starting point for any hair type who doesn't know where to start in their hair journey."

Factor #2: Lifestyle

Bullock also cites lifestyle as an important factor to consider when learning when to wash your hair. Ask yourself how often you exercise and build up a sweat, how many products you cake onto your hair, and if you're frequently exposed to environmental irritants like pollution and allergens.

Celebrity stylist Gregory Patterson also agrees that the "amount of hair products used daily [and] lifestyle greatly impact the frequency with which you should be washing your hair."

For instance, I like to go to the gym or on a run at least five times per week, which means that I wash my hair significantly more often than I normally would, especially considering I have curly hair that's prone to dryness. To combat frizz, on my less-sweaty days, I opt for a hydrating co-wash instead of a traditional shampoo, and I utilize a clarifying shampoo once or twice a month to banish build-up and sweat.

Factor #3: Scalp Needs

"Another big factor can be your scalp needs," says Bullock. "My daughter's scalp can get a lot of build up very fast, and that is also another reason why I have to cleanse her hair more often than my own."

Patterson also says people should consider their scalp health and "what is currently needed to solve any problems"—like dry scalp or dandruff—when nailing down the right routine.

If you're struggling with a dry, flaky scalp, it may be best to wash your hair less frequently, or to at least opt for a hydrating shampoo, in order to prevent further dryness. Conversely, if you have a greasy scalp or are struggling with dandruff, you may need to cleanse your scalp with a clarifying or even medicated shampoo as-needed.

Meet the Experts

Antoinette Bullock Natural Hair Expert Antoinette Bullock is a hair expert devoted to educating people about how to care for their natural hair. In addition to being a haircare expert for Sally Beauty, she is also a prolific content creator on Instagram, Tik Tok, and Youtube.

Dr. Snehal Amin, MD Co-Founder and Surgical Director of MDCS Dermatology Dr. Snehal Amin is a board-certified dermatologic surgeon and dermatologist. He graduated from Harvard College, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Cornell-New York Hospital Dermatology Residency, and went on to serve as Director of Mohs, Laser and Dermatologic Surgery at New York Medical College. Since then, he has founded MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in New York City and started teaching as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at New York Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical College.