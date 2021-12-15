The 17 Best Hair Masks for Damaged Hair
Luscious, healthy strands, here we come!
By Tatjana Freund published
My quest for perfect hair will probably never end. There's no product I won't try, a chop I won't take, a tool I won't use. If you're also on this perfect hair journey, I know you understand. While getting trims and using hair protectants is all well and good, it's easier said than done. Trying to grow out your hair while also keeping it healthy and repairing years of damage from hot tools is a difficult task. If you find yourself searching high and low for a product that will seal split ends, stimulate growth, strengthen brittle strands and basically do it all, don't overlook the damage-amending powers of hair masks. And while there are countless hair masks that cater to every problem under the sun, a classic moisturizing mask that reverses damage can never be replaced.
With endless hair masks for damaged hair on the market to choose from, every price point and hair texture is taken into consideration in the options below. IMO, the masks you apply a few minutes or hours before showering that leave you with shiny, hydrated locks are the best. Here, the hair masks to get your #HairGoals underway.
1. Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
This mask is a bestseller for most retailers, with good reason. It's intensely hydrating and works to repair hair that's been damaged by chemicals, heat or general over-processing. With continual weekly use, it will dramatically reduce hair breakage. You can use heat with this mask on for deeper activation, but it works great without heat, too.
2. Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask
This mask is perfect for thick hair that needs a little extra T.L.C. It takes just five minutes of your time once a week for your hair to become less dry and frizzy. The potent does of argan oil will make your hair shiny, manageable and completely touchable.
3. It's A 10 Miracle Hair Mask
This fan favorite hair mask works in just three minutes to dramatically improve the texture and health of damaged hair. Packed with hydrating oils and extracts, this mask revives severely dehydrated locks.
4. Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque
Meet the mask that launched a thousand Instagram selfies because the results are too good not to capture. Not only does it treat damage, dryness and frizz in only 10 minutes, but it's made in the USA and only uses clean ingredients that your hair loves. Bonus: it smells like a tropical vacation that you never want to leave.
5. Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment
This cult-favorite mask has a following for a reason. The before and after photos alone will make you a believer. It's specifically created to help minimize and heal damage caused by excessive use of hoot tools and dye. Trust, you'll see the difference after one use.
6. Kérastasev Resistance Mask for Severely Damaged Hair
When you see "Severely Damaged" is in the name, you know the product is not playing around. This mask, a staple for your shower, is for those who don't have the patience to sit around with a mask in. Instead, use this in place of your regular conditioner. After shampooing, comb it through your ends, then shave your legs. After a few minutes, wash this out and enjoy your noticeably softer hair.
7. Adwoa beauty Baomint™ Deep Conditioning Treatment
With shea butter, prickly pear oil, and pumpkin seed oil, this mask deeply penetrates the hair shaft for intense conditioning. Perfect for all hair types, including curls and coils, this mask should be applied on wet hair, after shampooing. For added hydration, wrap a warm, damp towel around the hair for extra benefits.
8. Fable & Mane HoliRoots™ Repairing Hair Mask
This mask is good enough to eat: With banana, mango, and coconut, this mask helps reintroduce moisture to hair that's been over-processed and stressed. Apply it to wet hair in the shower, and rinse it out after five minutes to reveal newly repaired strands.
9. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask
There's a reason this mask smells so edible–it's full of honey! Known to improve shine, health, and moisture, honey can repair even the deepest damage. It can be applied on dry hair and left on for 20 minutes, or overnight for a deeper treatment.
10. Davines The Renaissance Circle
The brand says it best: this mask is designed especially for "hopeless hair." If you hair has been severely hurt by heat, these handy packets give you the perfect amount of product to evenly coat your hair. Throw it on post-shampoo, rinse it out 10 minutes later, then voíla!
11. Alterna CAVIAR Anti-Aging Restructuring Bond Repair Masque
You use anti-aging creams on your face, right? So, why not on your hair, too? Damage caused by chemical processes and heat can be repaired with this luxe anti-aging mask. Not only does it help heal your split ends, but it also makes your hair stronger so you'll experience less breakage in the future. A win-win!
12. Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask
The most common sign that your hair is damaged is dryness, which is exactly what this mask works to combat. With jojoba oil and vitamin C, you can have nourished hair again after one quick use. If you're a lady-on-the-go, you only need to let this sit in your hair for five minutes before washing it out.
13. Living Proof Restore Repair Hair Mask
If time is always of the essence, try this mask that works miracles in minutes. You shouldn't leave it on for longer than 10 minutes, and in that short amount of time your curls will be redefined and strands that are suffering will feel hydrated and smooth.
14. Aesop Rose Hair & Scalp Moisturising Masque
This is the perfect mask for people who suffer from both damaged hair and an uncomfortable scalp. Unlike some masks which are too intense to work on your scalp, this mask goes right to the root of it all. It deeply moisturizes your hair while relieving itchiness or inflammation on your scalp.
15. Redken All Soft Heavy Cream Super Treatment
There's one goal this mask aims for and achieves: ultimate softness. All the ingredients in this product work together to guarantee silky- smooth hair. Say goodbye to frizz, brittle ends and dullness. This mask is intense yet lightweight enough to not weigh your hair down.
16. Paul Mitchell Lavender Mint Deep Conditioning Mineral Hair Mask
Disclaimer: I won't blame you if you want to use this mask solely for the scent. Lavender and mint both calm and stimulate the scalp and hair. I personally feel like I'm at the spa when this mask is doing it's thing in my hair. It comes in convenient packets so you can easily travel with them or throw them in your bags and don't have to deal with unwieldy bottles or tubs.
17. R+Co Television Perfect Hair Masque
This mask promises to give Television-worthy hair, and does not disappoint. Designed specifically for frizzy and singed ends, you can use this mask in the shower two to five minutes while washing your body and step out the shower with incredibly shinier hair. TV, here you come!
Tatjana Freund is a Beauty Commerce Writer, covering makeup, skincare, and haircare products and trends. She's a fan of vodka tonics and creepy Wikipedia pages.
