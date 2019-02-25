91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Angela Bassett, We Are Not Worthy

The woman is 60. I repeat: 60.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

Angela Bassett is 60 years old—let that sink in. The actress stunned the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars, and I cannot get over her timeless beauty. She donned a bright fuchsia gown that featured a thigh-high slit and exaggerated shoulder. But that slicked, extra-long ponytail and glowing skin of hers is another story. And I need to talk about it.

Please, Bassett, I'm begging you, teach me all of your secrets.

image
Getty Images

Also, Bassett convinced me to ask my hairstylist to give me a butt-grazing ponytail my next appointment. It looks SO good.

image
Getty Images

She wore a classic smokey eye paired with a berry lip to complement her dress.

image
Getty Images

Look at her SKIN. Not a wrinkle, fine line, or pore is in sight. Aging? Bassett clearly can't relate.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Although it'd be an absolute dream to be a fly on the wall to watch Bassett's daily beauty routine, that won't ever happen. But what I do know is Bassett is a long-time client of Dr. Barbara Sturm, who created a full skincare line inspired by Bassett.

Sturm collaborated with Bassett to create an entire line of skincare products, ranging from moisturizer to serum and cleanser, for skin of color. And if you want ageless, damn-near-perfect skin like Bassett I highly recommend you cop this collection ASAP. I use it religiously, and it's completely cleared my hyperpigmentation and left me with glowy, hydrated skin.

Thank you, Bassett, for blessing us with your beauty because we are not worthy!!!

