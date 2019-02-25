91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Pregnant Krysten Ritter Glowed In Raspberry Lace at the Oscars

Congratulations!

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz

Surprise: Krysten Ritter revealed she's pregnant on the Oscars red carpet with a form-fitting red lace gown. Ritter was accompanied by her partner, Adam Granduciel from rock band The War on Drugs. Ritter hadn't publicly announced her pregnancy before the event, so hitting the red carpet to do so was especially badass.

Ritter showed up to the Oscars in a beautiful Reem Acra red lace dress, with Granduciel on her arm. You'll know Ritter from Jessica Jones, the Netflix show where she plays a troubled superhero. That show will air its final season this year, but since she’s so reliably excellent in everything it’s not too heartbreaking.

Ritter posted a note on her Instagram about the news that the show had been cancelled just a few days ago:

View this post on Instagram

Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE. I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come. 💪🏻🖤 (Also my creator/ showrunner/ partner/ bff @melissa.rosenberg is totally wearing a #krystenknitter original ☺️☺️) @rachaelmaytaylor @ekadarville @carrieannemoss @netflix @marvelsjessicajones @marvel

A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter) on

The message read:

Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE. I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come.

I can’t wait for the show’s final season and to see what Ritter (and the new addition!) do next.

