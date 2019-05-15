When I interviewed Sophie Turner back in February, she told me she wanted to get experimental with beauty trends this year "just for fun." Bold eyeshadow looks came up—so I knew some daring hair and makeup moments from the actress were on their way. Sure enough, she is wasting no time stepping into her bold beauty memo, and can clearly pull of a head-turning eyeshadow look like her life depended on it (i.e. that blue, smokey blue eyeshadow she slayed with a sparkly, slicked-back at the Met last week).

Turner is coming through, that's f'sho, and keeping us beauty enthusiasts on our toes. Yesterday, for Turner's X-Men screening in Mexico City, the actress' makeup artist Georgie Eisdell dropped a liner lewk on the 'Gram that needs to be talked about. This white liner WINS.

Thanks to the snowy filter Eisdell blessed us with, this is actually a double-liner look, if you look closely. Eisdell coupled the icey-white shade with a jet-black liner on the bottom to create a stark contrast between the opposing hues.

Shop the Very Best White Eyeliners You Need this Spring Aqua XL Ink Eye Liner in White Make Up For Ever sephora.com $24.00 SHOP IT Cake Pencil Eyeliner in White Kat Von D sephora.com $19.00 SHOP IT NYX Professional Makeup White Liquid Liner in White NYX Professional Makeup ulta.com $7.00 SHOP IT Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in White Marc Jacobs Beauty sephora.com $25.00 SHOP IT

"Sophie’s Louis Vuitton outfit was so cool, it had a sort of fashion sporty vibe to it," Eisdell exclusively tells MarieClaire.com. "I wanted that to be reflected in her makeup so I went for a clean and bold white liner. I used Stila’s All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner in Snow ($22). I applied it after I put a few layers of Pat McGrath Fetish Eyes Mascara ($28). I used a very fine eyeliner brush to make sure I got the perfect flick at the end. Then, I went across the lash line with a super-fine black liner to make sure the shape of her eye was defined and not washed out by the white. This time I used Pat McGrath Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner ($28).



Coincidentally, a celebrity makeup artist just created a double-liner look on me yesterday. Is that the summer 2019 vibe? Maybe. What we do know is white liner is having a major moment, and we're taking notes.

She wore her hair slicked-back into a snatched, high ponytail, flawlessly done by her long-time stylist Christian Wood.

Plus this video of her dancing to Ariana Grande and singing along to "You like my hair ? Gee, thanks, just bought it" in reference to her extra-long ponytail, which are extensions, is such a mood. Soph, can you be my BFFL?

If you aren't convinced, this spring and summer, you need to wear white liner. It will instantly wake up your eyes and give your makeup such a fresh feel. Turner's liner look is all the inspo I need.

