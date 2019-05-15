image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Cannes Film Festival Outfits You Can't Miss
image
2
Add These New Books to Your Reading List
image
3
The Best Top and Skirt Sets to Buy for Summer
image
4
The Chicest Short Hairstyles and Haircuts
image
5
Work Totes You'll Want to Carry Every Day

Sophie Turner Wearing White Eyeliner Will Make You Want to Wear White Eyeliner

Plus, this video of her twerking to Ariana Grande is too good to pass up.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Instagram: @georgieeisdell

When I interviewed Sophie Turner back in February, she told me she wanted to get experimental with beauty trends this year "just for fun." Bold eyeshadow looks came up—so I knew some daring hair and makeup moments from the actress were on their way. Sure enough, she is wasting no time stepping into her bold beauty memo, and can clearly pull of a head-turning eyeshadow look like her life depended on it (i.e. that blue, smokey blue eyeshadow she slayed with a sparkly, slicked-back at the Met last week).

Turner is coming through, that's f'sho, and keeping us beauty enthusiasts on our toes. Yesterday, for Turner's X-Men screening in Mexico City, the actress' makeup artist Georgie Eisdell dropped a liner lewk on the 'Gram that needs to be talked about. This white liner WINS.

Thanks to the snowy filter Eisdell blessed us with, this is actually a double-liner look, if you look closely. Eisdell coupled the icey-white shade with a jet-black liner on the bottom to create a stark contrast between the opposing hues.

Shop the Very Best White Eyeliners You Need this Spring

Aqua XL Ink Eye Liner in White
Make Up For Ever sephora.com
$24.00
SHOP IT
Cake Pencil Eyeliner in White
Kat Von D sephora.com
$19.00
SHOP IT
NYX Professional Makeup White Liquid Liner in White
NYX Professional Makeup ulta.com
$7.00
SHOP IT
Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in White
Marc Jacobs Beauty sephora.com
$25.00
SHOP IT

"Sophie’s Louis Vuitton outfit was so cool, it had a sort of fashion sporty vibe to it," Eisdell exclusively tells MarieClaire.com. "I wanted that to be reflected in her makeup so I went for a clean and bold white liner. I used Stila’s All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner in Snow ($22). I applied it after I put a few layers of Pat McGrath Fetish Eyes Mascara ($28). I used a very fine eyeliner brush to make sure I got the perfect flick at the end. Then, I went across the lash line with a super-fine black liner to make sure the shape of her eye was defined and not washed out by the white. This time I used Pat McGrath Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner ($28).

Coincidentally, a celebrity makeup artist just created a double-liner look on me yesterday. Is that the summer 2019 vibe? Maybe. What we do know is white liner is having a major moment, and we're taking notes.

She wore her hair slicked-back into a snatched, high ponytail, flawlessly done by her long-time stylist Christian Wood.

Plus this video of her dancing to Ariana Grande and singing along to "You like my hair ? Gee, thanks, just bought it" in reference to her extra-long ponytail, which are extensions, is such a mood. Soph, can you be my BFFL?

If you aren't convinced, this spring and summer, you need to wear white liner. It will instantly wake up your eyes and give your makeup such a fresh feel. Turner's liner look is all the inspo I need.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
21 'Game of Thrones' Stars with Surprising Pasts
image
37 Saddest 'Game of Thrones' Moments of All Time
image
14 Gifts for the 'Game of Thrones' Fanatic
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
image Amandla Stenberg Joins the Fenty Beauty Family
image
The Chicest Short Hairstyles and Haircuts
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
What I Love About Me: Mexico City
image Beyoncé's Hair Isn't Blonde Anymore
image Khloé Kardashian Got Super Long Mermaid Hair
image The 9 Best Beauty Subscription Boxes Out There
image Norma Kamali Is Launching a Wellness Line
image Gucci Beauty Is Back With 58 New Lipsticks
image This Summer, Try Out a Rusty Orange Nail Shade
image Sarah Hyland's Beauty Routine Is About Self-Care