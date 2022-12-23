Of all of the makeup products in the world, eyeliner may take the cake for versatility—there are just so many ways to use it. The best eyeliners can make your eyes pop from a mile away with a single swipe across the lids. If playful, bold shapes are your forte, liquid liners are your best friend. Or maybe you like a subtle smokey look, in which case pencil liners are there for you. And if you love to experiment with fun shades, there are even colored eyeliners out there. But allow me to let you in on another magic use for eyeliner: waterlining.

Waterlining is a makeup technique in which you apply eyeliner to the wet, fleshy part of your lower inner eyelids. It can change the look of your entire face, says pro makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran. “Using a white or neutral liner in the waterline can make you look more awake and take away any look of redness in the eyes,” she says. “On the other hand, using brighter colors that are complementary to your skin tone can emphasize your eyes and make your complexion a bit brighter.” Additionally, you can line your upper inner eyelid, a.k.a. tightlining, to make your lashes appear more lush and full.

If you’re hoping to achieve bigger-looking eyes and fuller lashes, look no further than the best waterline eyeliners. But bear in mind that eyeliner in the waterline can cause dryness for some. "It occludes the openings of the meibomian glands,” says board-certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Diane Hilal-Campo. “This prevents the oils from being released into the tear film. This will cause the patients' eyes to be dry.”

We at Marie Claire have compiled this list of the very best eyeliners for the waterline—all of which are long-wearing, waterproof, highly pigmented, and, most importantly, have silky smooth textures to prevent irritation in the sensitive area. Read on for expert shopping tips from beauty pros Jaikaran and Ehlie Luna, and to shop our favorites.

What to Look For in Waterline Eyeliners

You can’t just be throwing any eyeliner in your waterline willy-nilly. The waterline is an especially sensitive area, so any tugging or skipping may cause irritation and damage. If you’re looking for an eyeliner specifically to use in your waterline, pro makeup artist Ehlie Luna says silicone-based and waterproof eyeliner formulas are your best bet. “To spot them you might see words like cyclopentasiloxane or trimethylsiloxysilicate listed in the ingredients.” But she gave another pro tip: “You don't have to memorize these words but notice ingredient names with ‘-sil’ buried in them among the first five ingredients. Often they will mention 'waterproof' on the package somewhere.”

Another quality to look out for? Texture. “The best liner for the waterline is a pencil liner that has a creamy payoff yet is long-lasting,” says Jaikaran. A creamy-textured pencil (like Maybelline’s TattooStudio pencil, below) won’t tug or skip across your waterline, meaning there will be less chance for irritation. Luna also notes that kohl and kajal formulas are often used in the waterline because they are especially creamy.

The Best Eyeliners for the Waterline

Best Pencil Waterline Eyeliner (opens in new tab) MAC Technakohl Eyeliner $21 at MAC (opens in new tab) Pro makeup artist Ehlie Luna says all of her favorite waterline eyeliners are "longwearing, pigmented, and best of all they don't irritate my eyes," and this MAC pick is one of her three favorites. We love that this eyeliner is ophthalmologist-tested and specifically states it's safe for the waterline and contact lens wearers. It is a mechanical pencil-style liner, meaning you won't need a sharpener, and it delivers rich color. Once it dries down, the liner won't budge for up to eight hours.

Pros: Ophthalmologist-tested; Longwearing; Waterproof; Smudge-proof; Cons: Over $20

Best Budget Waterline Eyeliner (opens in new tab) Maybelline TattooStudio Gel Pencil Eyeliner $10 at Ulta (opens in new tab) $9.99 (opens in new tab) at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) $9.99 (opens in new tab) at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) We're a big fan of Maybelline's TattooStudio Gel Pencil Eyeliner here at MC, but Jaleesa Jaikaran counts herself a fan, too. She says this drugstore pick is "nice because while it blends easily for a smokey eye or smokey lash line look, it does not budge." In other words, if you need a blendable liner that stays put, this is a good option. This one is specifically resistant to sebum, the oily substance your eyelids produce to protect the surface of your eye, meaning this liner works especially well in the waterline.

Pros: Longwearing; Waterproof; Sebum-resistent; Blendable; Offered in over 10 shades; Highly pigmented Cons: Dries fast; Difficult to sharpen

Best Colored Waterline Eyeliner (opens in new tab) Kulfi Underlined Kajal Clean Waterproof Long-Wear Eyeliner $20 at Sephora (opens in new tab) $20 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) $20 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) As Luna said, kajal eyeliners work great in the waterline because of their creaminess, and this one from Kulfi fits that bill. This pick won an Allure 2022 Best of Beauty Award thanks to its long-wearing formula and unique shade range (I'm obsessed with Purply Pataka, a shimmery berry shade). Plus, it's formulated with aloe vera extract, safflower seed oil, and vitamin e for extra soothing and moisturizing power. Did I mention it's a completely vegan and clean formula?

Pros: Longwearing; Waterproof; Vegan; Highly-pigmented; Contains soothing ingredients Cons: May smudge after a while

Best Kohl Waterline Eyeliner (opens in new tab) Neutrogena Smokey Kohl Eyeliner $8 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Neutrogena pick comes to you pro-approved by Jaikaran. It hits on her three criteria for the best waterline eyeliners: longwearing, waterproof, and non-irritating. In fact, this kohl eyeliner is formulated with vitamin e for an ultra-smooth, tug-free glide. Once applied, you can blend out the highly-pigmented color for a sexy smoky eye. Or if you prefer a precise line, wait 30 seconds after applying for the liner to set, resulting in a smudge-free look.

Pros: Glides easily; Longwearing; Waterproof; Under $10 Cons: Tip is a bit thick

Best Splurgeworthy Waterline Eyeliner Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Eyeliner $28 at Victoria Beckham Beauty (opens in new tab) "First and foremost: This eyeliner is ophthalmologist and dermatologist tested to be safe for waterline use—we love that. But that's just the tip of the why-I-love-this-eyeliner iceberg. The crayon is non-irritating (I have the world's most sensitive eyes for the record) and glides flawlessly on my waterline. Personally, I like to apply this in little dashes—it really amps up the pigment payoff. It's also worth calling out that this is a waterproof formula, so even when it's uber-close to my tear duct I don't experience any dripping or smudging." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Pros: Ophthalmologist and dermatologist tested; Waterproof; Longwearing; Blendable; Cons: Over $20

Best Vegan Waterline Eyeliner (opens in new tab) Pixi Eye Define Waterline $14 at Target (opens in new tab) When it comes to your eyes, you really don't want to mess around with parabens and harmful ingredients—we only get one set of eyes! So when you're coming at your eye with makeup, especially in the extra-sensitive waterline, it's never a bad idea to look for clean, doctor-approved products, like this eyeliner from Pixi. Not only is it formulated with clean ingredients and is ophthalmologist-tested, but it's specifically approved for the waterline and delivers a deep, dark color payoff.

Pros: Vegan; Ophthalmologist-tested; Highly-pigmented; Waterproof Cons: Only offered in one shade; Tip is prone to breaking off

Best Overall Waterline Eyeliner (opens in new tab) Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil $23 at Sephora (opens in new tab) $11.50 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) $23 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) There's a reason Urban Decay dubs its 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Pencil as the "#1 Eyeliner in the U.S." Its smudge-proof, ultra-creamy, high-impact formula has won numerous awards including Glamour's 2022 and 2021 Reader's Choice awards, and is pretty much a universal favorite in the beauty world (it's another one of Jaikaran's favorite waterline eyeliners). If you're one to experiment with color, there's a whopping 38 different shades and finishes to choose from, including a bright white to make you look awake in an instant.

Pros: Longwearing; Waterproof; Glides easily; Offered in over 30 shades; Vegan; Blendable Cons: Over $20

Best Cake Waterline Eyeliner (opens in new tab) Laura Mercier Tightline Cake Eye Liner $21 at Bloomingdale's (opens in new tab) $25 (opens in new tab) at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) $25 (opens in new tab) at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) It may be intimidating to use a non-pencil liner in your waterline, but trust me when I say this old-school cake liner is worth trying out. Think of it as a more pigmented, drier eyeshadow. The little compact is specifically formulated to use when tightlining as it delivers a subtle "oomph" to thicken the look of lashes. Simply use a wet, flat brush to turn this cake liner into a paste, then use short strokes to work into the upper lash line. Reviewers especially love how versatile this can be.

Pros: Ophthalmologist-tested; Safe for contact lens wearers; Smudge-proof; Highly pigmented Cons: Requires a brush; May transfer with oily lids; Over $20

Best Luxury Waterline Eyeliner (opens in new tab) Kevyn Aucoin Precision Eye Definer $32 at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) “I’ve worn eyeliner every day since I was 16 years old. No lie. Black, blue, gray, pencil, liquid, gel, or felt-tip—if it’s eyeliner I’ve tried them all, and generally speaking, I like most on the market. However, I’m not into smudging or ones that make you look like a raccoon by noon. That's why Kevyn Aucoin’s precision eye definer is my go-to. It glides on easily, lasts long, and very rarely do I need touch-ups. The brown is also great for less-dramatic eyeliner looks.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

Pros: Glides easily; Smudge-proof; Waterproof; Self-sharpening Cons: Over $20

Meet the Experts

Jaleesa Jaikaran Pro Makeup Artist and Content Creator Growing up in Trinidad, Jaleesa moved to New York City to pursue her dream of makeup. She started assisting industry greats like Kabuki, Pat McGrath, and Diane Kendal on sets and fashion weeks in New York, Milan, and Paris. Jaleesa began to develop her eye for color and strengthened her focus on the perfection of skin tones of all shades, which has led to her work being published in publications including Elle, Glamour, Teen Vogue, Essence, L’Officiel, Vogue Italia and Refinery29. As a content creator, Jaleesa strives to make content that teaches, inspires, and makes makeup achievable, and is known for her insider tips and signature skin. Jaleesa also runs The Life Of a Makeup Artist podcast, and regularly posts to her Tiktok account. In 2022, she was named one of LinkedIn's Top Voice in Fashion & Beauty.

Ehlie Luna Pro Makeup Artist and Content Creator Ehlie Luna is a pro makeup artist whose experience goes from key makeup artist for the New York City Ballet to freelance commercial work in 2020 allowing her to move deeper into content creation. Her work has been featured in music videos and has graced the red carpet and catwalks of New York Fashion Week. She’s also worked with brands such as Daily Paper, Mac Cosmetics, Pattern Beauty, Beautyblender, r.e.m. beauty, UOMA Beauty, Macy’s, and more. Luna shares her expert tips and injects her unique personality into the beauty space through her TikTok page @EhlieLuna.