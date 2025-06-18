White teeth are a commitment—not in the same way as a weekly self-tan routine or semi-monthly lash extensions, but close. As a kid, I developed dental fluorosis—a condition that stems from too much fluoride exposure when the teeth are developing. It results in subtle discoloration that can be improved with a whitening routine. Although I have a mild case, it’s enough to make me hyper-aware when my teeth begin to look dull.

I also have an affinity for three Diet Cokes a day and love an occasional red wine while binge-watching The Crown, so I’m realistic about staining. Still, I like a bright, white smile, so I’ve developed a thorough oral-care routine with products and habits that make a visible difference—and don’t cause sensitivity or mess with my enamel.

After years of trial and error (and a few failed whitening pens), I’ve figured out what works for me. Here’s everything I love to keep my teeth clean, feeling fresh, and looking bright and white.

Invest in a Solid Toothpaste

The foundation of my routine begins with a whitening toothpaste. While it may seem trivial, toothpaste works by using gentle abrasives or low levels of bleaching agents like hydrogen peroxide to lift surface stains from things like, well, Diet Coke, red wine, and coffee. The key is consistency and a flavor that makes my mouth feel minty-fresh.

Crest 3D White Brilliance $8.99 at Target With my job, I'm afforded the luxury of trying the newest and greatest whitening toothpastes that hit the market. That said, I'll always come back to my tried-and-true. Nothing performs quite like Crest 3D White toothpaste. Sensodyne Extra Whitening Toothpaste $6.98 at Amazon I also like to switch between this Sensodyne formula because, as I mentioned previously, I have super-sensitive teeth. On days that I use an extra whitening treatment, I reach for this formula.

Don’t Skip the Floss

I used to hate flossing as a kid, but now I genuinely can’t skip it, especially after a meal. It plays a major role in preventing stains from building up in tight spaces that a toothbrush can’t reach.

Cocolab Cocofloss $10 at Credo Beauty I'm genuinely obsessed with this brand. It was created by two sisters—a dentist and an artist—who set out to make oral care fun. The floss itself features a textured weave to really reach and grab all plaque. So not only is it super cute, but it also gets the job done. Supersmile Zina Water Flosser $110 at Revolve Sometimes, I have to break out the big guns. With a 60-second water capacity, this travel-friendly cordless water flosser makes my mouth feel the freshest version of itself. Supersmile also carries a Whitening Pre-Rinse that I pour into the water reservoir for extra brightening power.

Whiteners Without the Pain

I have super sensitive teeth, so I avoid anything too intense. Thankfully, newer formulas utilize gentler ingredients and cause less sensitivity. I reach for these before a big event or when I need a little extra touch-up.

CurrentBody Skin Teeth Whitening Kit $126.65 at CurrentBody This heavy-duty whitening system is comfortable on even my sensitive teeth thanks to using PAP, a new peroxide-free whitening agent. The kit also includes an LED mouthpiece with red, near-infrared, and blue lights, the latter of which targets and kills bacteria. Bad breath, begone! TheraBreath Whitening Fresh Breath Oral Rinse $12.99 at Ulta Does she look particularly pretty on my vanity? No. But does she finish the job and leave me with the freshest-smelling breath and bright, white teeth? Absolutely.

Better Brush, Better Brightness

I swear by an electric toothbrush; studies prove that the vibrations remove significantly more plaque than a manual brush. And these days, there are plenty of super-cute and fun options that look good on your vanity and deliver results.

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush $95 at Suri I'm obsessed with this toothbrush. It's been the one I've consistently used for the past year, and it has a no-frills, gets-the-job-done design. It's incredibly sustainable, looks aesthetic, and has 40-plus hours of battery life. Quip Sonic Toothbrush $30 at Get Quip Affordable, compact, and super-cute, the Quip Sonic Toothbrush is my go-to for traveling. It also uses batteries instead of cords, so there are no extra bulky pieces.

The Lipstick Trick

It’s not a whitening product, but it may just be the simplest trick in the book. Certain lip colors—especially those with blue undertones, like classic reds or cool pinks—counteract yellow tones, giving the smile an extra pop.

Chanel Rouge Allure in 99 Pirate $50 at Chanel I consider Pirate from Chanel the three-second teeth whitener. The blue undertones in this red lipstick instantly give my teeth a white appearance. Plus, the formula is so creamy, it applies like butter. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Liv It Up $35 at Sephora I opt for this cool-toned pink when I don't want to make a statement with a red lip. It's not too nude where it'll make my teeth look dull, but it's a more subtle, everyday option that still pops against my smile.

