My At-Home Teeth Whitening Routine Is So Good, You'd Never Know I Have Three Coffees a Day

Pearly whites.

whiter teeth
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Siena Gagliano's avatar
By
published
in Features

White teeth are a commitment—not in the same way as a weekly self-tan routine or semi-monthly lash extensions, but close. As a kid, I developed dental fluorosis—a condition that stems from too much fluoride exposure when the teeth are developing. It results in subtle discoloration that can be improved with a whitening routine. Although I have a mild case, it’s enough to make me hyper-aware when my teeth begin to look dull.

I also have an affinity for three Diet Cokes a day and love an occasional red wine while binge-watching The Crown, so I’m realistic about staining. Still, I like a bright, white smile, so I’ve developed a thorough oral-care routine with products and habits that make a visible difference—and don’t cause sensitivity or mess with my enamel.

After years of trial and error (and a few failed whitening pens), I’ve figured out what works for me. Here’s everything I love to keep my teeth clean, feeling fresh, and looking bright and white.

Invest in a Solid Toothpaste

The foundation of my routine begins with a whitening toothpaste. While it may seem trivial, toothpaste works by using gentle abrasives or low levels of bleaching agents like hydrogen peroxide to lift surface stains from things like, well, Diet Coke, red wine, and coffee. The key is consistency and a flavor that makes my mouth feel minty-fresh.

target,

Crest 3D White
Brilliance

With my job, I'm afforded the luxury of trying the newest and greatest whitening toothpastes that hit the market. That said, I'll always come back to my tried-and-true. Nothing performs quite like Crest 3D White toothpaste.

Amazon.com : Sensodyne Extra Whitening Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth, Cavity Prevention and Sensitive Teeth Whitening - 4 Ounces : Health & Household
Sensodyne
Extra Whitening Toothpaste

I also like to switch between this Sensodyne formula because, as I mentioned previously, I have super-sensitive teeth. On days that I use an extra whitening treatment, I reach for this formula.

Don’t Skip the Floss

I used to hate flossing as a kid, but now I genuinely can’t skip it, especially after a meal. It plays a major role in preventing stains from building up in tight spaces that a toothbrush can’t reach.

Cocofloss
Cocolab
Cocofloss

I'm genuinely obsessed with this brand. It was created by two sisters—a dentist and an artist—who set out to make oral care fun. The floss itself features a textured weave to really reach and grab all plaque. So not only is it super cute, but it also gets the job done.

Zina Water Flosser
Supersmile
Zina Water Flosser

Sometimes, I have to break out the big guns. With a 60-second water capacity, this travel-friendly cordless water flosser makes my mouth feel the freshest version of itself. Supersmile also carries a Whitening Pre-Rinse that I pour into the water reservoir for extra brightening power.

Whiteners Without the Pain

I have super sensitive teeth, so I avoid anything too intense. Thankfully, newer formulas utilize gentler ingredients and cause less sensitivity. I reach for these before a big event or when I need a little extra touch-up.

Currentbody Skin Teeth Whitening Kit
CurrentBody Skin
Teeth Whitening Kit

This heavy-duty whitening system is comfortable on even my sensitive teeth thanks to using PAP, a new peroxide-free whitening agent. The kit also includes an LED mouthpiece with red, near-infrared, and blue lights, the latter of which targets and kills bacteria. Bad breath, begone!

Whitening Fresh Breath Oral Rinse
TheraBreath
Whitening Fresh Breath Oral Rinse

Does she look particularly pretty on my vanity? No. But does she finish the job and leave me with the freshest-smelling breath and bright, white teeth? Absolutely.

Better Brush, Better Brightness

I swear by an electric toothbrush; studies prove that the vibrations remove significantly more plaque than a manual brush. And these days, there are plenty of super-cute and fun options that look good on your vanity and deliver results.

Suri Sustainable Electric Toothbrush
SURI
Sustainable Electric Toothbrush

I'm obsessed with this toothbrush. It's been the one I've consistently used for the past year, and it has a no-frills, gets-the-job-done design. It's incredibly sustainable, looks aesthetic, and has 40-plus hours of battery life.

Quip, Sonic Toothbrush
Quip
Sonic Toothbrush

Affordable, compact, and super-cute, the Quip Sonic Toothbrush is my go-to for traveling. It also uses batteries instead of cords, so there are no extra bulky pieces.

The Lipstick Trick

It’s not a whitening product, but it may just be the simplest trick in the book. Certain lip colors—especially those with blue undertones, like classic reds or cool pinks—counteract yellow tones, giving the smile an extra pop.

Rouge Allure
Chanel
Rouge Allure in 99 Pirate

I consider Pirate from Chanel the three-second teeth whitener. The blue undertones in this red lipstick instantly give my teeth a white appearance. Plus, the formula is so creamy, it applies like butter.

Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Liv It Up

I opt for this cool-toned pink when I don't want to make a statement with a red lip. It's not too nude where it'll make my teeth look dull, but it's a more subtle, everyday option that still pops against my smile.

Why Trust Marie Claire?

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.