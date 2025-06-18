My At-Home Teeth Whitening Routine Is So Good, You'd Never Know I Have Three Coffees a Day
White teeth are a commitment—not in the same way as a weekly self-tan routine or semi-monthly lash extensions, but close. As a kid, I developed dental fluorosis—a condition that stems from too much fluoride exposure when the teeth are developing. It results in subtle discoloration that can be improved with a whitening routine. Although I have a mild case, it’s enough to make me hyper-aware when my teeth begin to look dull.
I also have an affinity for three Diet Cokes a day and love an occasional red wine while binge-watching The Crown, so I’m realistic about staining. Still, I like a bright, white smile, so I’ve developed a thorough oral-care routine with products and habits that make a visible difference—and don’t cause sensitivity or mess with my enamel.
After years of trial and error (and a few failed whitening pens), I’ve figured out what works for me. Here’s everything I love to keep my teeth clean, feeling fresh, and looking bright and white.
Invest in a Solid Toothpaste
The foundation of my routine begins with a whitening toothpaste. While it may seem trivial, toothpaste works by using gentle abrasives or low levels of bleaching agents like hydrogen peroxide to lift surface stains from things like, well, Diet Coke, red wine, and coffee. The key is consistency and a flavor that makes my mouth feel minty-fresh.
Don’t Skip the Floss
I used to hate flossing as a kid, but now I genuinely can’t skip it, especially after a meal. It plays a major role in preventing stains from building up in tight spaces that a toothbrush can’t reach.
Sometimes, I have to break out the big guns. With a 60-second water capacity, this travel-friendly cordless water flosser makes my mouth feel the freshest version of itself. Supersmile also carries a Whitening Pre-Rinse that I pour into the water reservoir for extra brightening power.
Whiteners Without the Pain
I have super sensitive teeth, so I avoid anything too intense. Thankfully, newer formulas utilize gentler ingredients and cause less sensitivity. I reach for these before a big event or when I need a little extra touch-up.
This heavy-duty whitening system is comfortable on even my sensitive teeth thanks to using PAP, a new peroxide-free whitening agent. The kit also includes an LED mouthpiece with red, near-infrared, and blue lights, the latter of which targets and kills bacteria. Bad breath, begone!
Better Brush, Better Brightness
I swear by an electric toothbrush; studies prove that the vibrations remove significantly more plaque than a manual brush. And these days, there are plenty of super-cute and fun options that look good on your vanity and deliver results.
The Lipstick Trick
It’s not a whitening product, but it may just be the simplest trick in the book. Certain lip colors—especially those with blue undertones, like classic reds or cool pinks—counteract yellow tones, giving the smile an extra pop.
I consider Pirate from Chanel the three-second teeth whitener. The blue undertones in this red lipstick instantly give my teeth a white appearance. Plus, the formula is so creamy, it applies like butter.
