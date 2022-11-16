Picture this: It’s Friday night, Taylor Swift is blasting, and you’re getting ready for an epic night out. For your beauty look, you want to go with that perfectly sultry smokey eye, so what do you reach for in your makeup bag? Chances are you’re going to grab your favorite eyeliner pencil. Some of the best eyeliners out there are pencil formulas, thanks to their beginner-friendly textures and versatility. Not only can you use them to line your waterline, and upper and lower lashlines, but you can blend them out for eyeshadow, draw graphic shapes, and, of course, smudge it out into a smokey eye.

We’re so confident in the power of the best pencil eyeliners that we’d wager there’s no beauty pro out there that doesn’t have one in their kits, and it seems pro makeup artist Aya Tariq would be inclined to agree. “I think everyone should have eye pencils in their makeup bag,” she tells Marie Claire. “Eye pencils are one of those tools that can help you create a lot of different looks and, depending on the formula, they could be very forgiving.”

With pencil eyeliners such a crucial product in the makeup world, it’s no surprise that just about every beauty brand offers one, but they aren’t all created equal. Luckily, we did all of the work for you in finding the best pencil eyeliners. Ahead, you’ll find our favorites that include picks from Urban Decay and Hourglass Cosmetics, as well as drugstore winners that hold up just as well. Whether you’re on the hunt for an everyday black eyeliner or a fun colorful option, this guide has got you covered.

What to Look For

When it comes to finding the best eyeliner pencil, texture is key, says Tariq. If you’re a beginner or are wanting to experiment with eyeliner, Tariq suggests looking for eyeliner with a creamy texture. “Creamy textures are more forgiving and you can smudge them with a Q-tip, your finger, or a brush,” she explains. You’re also bound to come across gel pencils, which Tariq says have a more opaque pigmentation, but are not as forgiving as other pencils and require speedy work if you want to blend it out.

The Best Eyeliner Pencils

Best Budget Eyeliner Pencil (opens in new tab) Maybelline TattooStudio Gel Pencil $10 at Ulta (opens in new tab) Aya Tariq counts herself a fan of this $10 pick, saying it is "so, so good." She adds that this gel-formula pencil "lasts all day," a must when it comes to eyeliner. Although you have to work quickly if you want to blend out, once this liner dries, it does not budge (hence why "tattoo" is in the name). This gel pencil glides on like a dream with super pigmented color. Speaking of color, you have your pick of nine ultra-rich shades.

Pros: Under $15; Glides on smoothly; Dries quickly; Comes in nine shades; Waterproof; Long-wearing Cons: Difficult to sharpen; Does not come with sharpener

Best Eyeliner Pencil for Smokey Eyes (opens in new tab) MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Pigment Pro Eyeliner Pencil $22 at Sephora (opens in new tab) $22 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) $22 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic has created the perfect eyeliner pencil for effortless smokey eyes. Thanks to this pencil's insane smudge-ability, you too can channel Kim Kardashian in just a few swipes. This pencil features a creamy formula that's super easy to smudge and it even comes with a built-in smudge brush. Reviewers and even the pros love the five highly pigmented shades, too. Tariq says Mario's eyeliner pencil is "what I want an eyeliner to be."

Pros: Comes with built-in smudge brush; Comes with sharpener; Easy to blend or smudge; Long-wearing; Highly pigmented Cons: Over $20; Reviewers say there's little product for the price

Best Colored Eyeliner Pencil (opens in new tab) Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil $23 at Sephora (opens in new tab) $20.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $22 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Urban Decay's 24/7 Eyeliner Pencil is a cult favorite for a reason. The creamy formula glides across the lids without any tugging, and you won't have to worry about smudges—once this liner dries, it stays put. What's most impressive about this pencil, though, is its extensive color range. This eyeliner comes in just about every color you can imagine (33 to be exact!) in a variety of finishes, so this pick is especially useful if you're wanting to get creative with your eyeliner look. Pro makeup artist Shadi Malek is also a huge fan of this pencil, calling it her "favorite eyeliner of all time."

Pros: Glides on smoothly; Smudge-proof; Waterproof; Comes in 33 colors in a variety of finishes; Long-wearing Cons: Does not come with sharpener; Difficult to sharpen; May transfer to undereyes

Best Overall Eyeliner Pencil (opens in new tab) Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Liner Pencil $29 at Sephora (opens in new tab) $25 (opens in new tab) at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) $29 (opens in new tab) at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) Pat McGrath, a.k.a. the queen of backstage makeup, knew what she was doing when she created this eyeliner pencil. This eyeliner is a gel formula, meaning it glides on incredibly smooth without any tugging or skipping. The buttery liner is easy to smudge before it dries and is so pigmented, you'll only need a swipe or two. While I typically prefer liquid eyeliners, I found this pencil incredibly easy to apply and long-lasting, so I've been convinced to switch up my go-to makeup in favor of this pencil.

Pros: Comes with sharpener; Glides on very smoothly; Long-wearing; Highly-pigmented Cons: Over $20

Best Clean Eyeliner Pencil (opens in new tab) Jones Roads Beauty The Best Pencil $22 at Jones Road Beauty (opens in new tab) An eyeliner that's beginner-friendly and made with completely clean ingredients? We love to see it! This pick from Jones Roads Beauty is especially great for makeup beginners thanks to its blendability—for a no-frills smokey eye, you just have to sweep this liner across the lid and smudge out. Besides black, this pencil is offered in five other highly-pigmented shades that can also be blended out into eyeshadow. Clean ingredients and versatility mean this eyeliner pencil is a win-win.

Pros: Clean formula; Glides on smoothly; Can draw sharp lines or be smudged out Cons: Over $20; Reapplication may be needed; Does not come with sharpener

Best Variety Eyeliner Pencil (opens in new tab) Kulfi Underlined Kajal Clean Waterproof Long-Wear Eyeliner $20 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Another Allure Best of Beauty 2022 Award (particularly for its deeper colors), Tariq says she's "obsessed" with this waterproof eyeliner from Kulfi. "They’re gel, retractable and they stay well! They really figured something out with their formula and the colors are beautiful," she explains. Its pretty colors include a shimmery berry, leafy green, and sky blue, just to name a few. This underrated pick truly lives up to its name, too—it lasts all day and won't budge under your eyes.

Pros: Vegan; Waterproof; Long-wearing; Comes in seven shades in two finishes; Twist-up design Cons: May smudge after a while

Best Drugstore Eyeliner Pencil (opens in new tab) Rimmel London Automatic Exaggerate Eye Definer $5 at Target (opens in new tab) At just $5, this drugstore favorite is the perfect match for anyone looking to experiment with their eyeliner. Whether you're going for a graphic shape or a smoked-out look, this liner sets quickly for a long-lasting finish. Its twist-up design means you don't have to worry about carrying a sharpener, plus it comes with a built-in smudge sponge. Tons of reviewers say this is their "go-to" liner thanks to its budget-friendly price and formula that stays put.

Pros: Under $15; Twist-up design; Highly pigmented Cons: Only available in black and brown; May smudge after a while

Best Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil (opens in new tab) Sephora Collection 12 Hour Contour Pencil Eyeliner $11 at Sephora (opens in new tab) At just $11, this pencil won't break the bank and hits on just about everything you need in a good eyeliner. It applies on the skin smoothly and is incredibly long-lasting. In fact, this Sephora pick will hold up through humidity, rain, tears, and oily eyelids thanks to its impressive waterproof formula. It also comes in a whopping 24 shades in a variety of finishes, so you really have the chance to create fun looks. Because of its amazing color payoff and wear, celebrity makeup artist Billie Gene says this budget pick is his favorite eyeliner.

Pros: Under $15; Waterproof; Long-wearing; Comes in 24 shades; Glides on smoothly; Highly pigmented Cons: Does not come with sharpener; Some reviewers note that the tip is prone to breaking off

When to Use Eyeliner Pencils

Out of the eyeliner options out there (i.e. pencils, gels, and liquids), you’ll want to turn to pencil formulas when you are hoping to achieve a smokey, sultry look. With their creamy texture, pencil liners were practically made for smudging, with many products even including a smudge sponge on one end. Fun fact: A pencil eyeliner’s ability for smudging is actually what inspired Tariq to become a makeup artist. “The reason why I’m a makeup artist is because I remember my grandmother with her eye pencil every morning putting eyeliner in her water line and smudging it to get that beautiful, raw smoky eye,” she explains.

As mentioned before, you can also use pencil liners to simply line your upper or lower lashlines, or waterline since they are the safest to use in that sensitive area. If dark, smokey eyes aren’t your thing, you can take a colored pencil and smudge it out to work as eyeshadow. Or, get creative with it and draw fun shapes. The options are (almost) limitless.

As a last pro tip, Tariq reveals that she uses pencil eyeliner first to get her preferred shape, then tops it with a gel or liquid liner to get a super-lasting effect. “Even as a professional makeup artist doing a liner can be tricky, but it’s always good to allow myself to make mistakes and be able to correct them,” she says. “Using an eye pencil and topping it with a gel or liquid is always great for being able to correct and for longevity.”

Meet the Expert