Megan Thee Stallion is Revlon's newest Global Brand Ambassador.

This marks the first beauty campaign for the 25-year-old rapper.

The Houston rapper joins the ranks of a prestigious and diverse group of women as a Revlon ambassador.

After owning summer 2019 with her anthem "Hot Girl Summer" and topping the charts once more with her hit single "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion doesn't seem to be slowing down. The 25-year-old just announced that she'll be making waves in the beauty world, too—she's Revlon's newest global brand ambassador.



The Houston rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the endeavor: "HOTTIES YOU ARE LOOKING AT REVLON’S NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 we definitely have some hot thing’s coming soon for all my hotties and I’m so excited to for all of y’all to live bold with me #revlonxmeg," announced the rapper in an instagram post.

The announcement comes on the heels of a week of wins for the rapper. She announced the release of a new single with Cardi B titled "Wap", graced the cover of Variety magazine, and released her newest Coach campaign.

Megan joins the ranks of a prestigious and diverse group of women as a Revlon ambassador. Revlon's current class of Beauty Ambassadors include Gal Gadot, Ashley Graham, Sofia Carson, Jessica Jung, Adwoa Aboah, and Eniola Abioro.

“I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level,” said Megan in a statement. The artist even put her makeup skills to use by applying her own makeup look for the campaign shoot; the electrifying look was created using Revlon's ColorStay Looks Book Eyeshadow Palette and Super Lustrous lipstick.

“To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women," added Megan.

We can't wait to see what lewks the Houston hottie serves us next.



