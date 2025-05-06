Megan Thee Stallion's Met Gala 2025 Hair Is Giving Leaning Tower of Diamonds
Bigger hair really is better.
Megan Thee Stallion is known to pop off when it comes to her hair—she arrived in New York City ahead of the Met Gala sporting a hot pink shade we fully expected to see on the carpet. But nothing could've prepared us for the masterpiece she debuted instead: a rich, red hue styled into an intricate, three-tiered ponytail that we've dubbed the Leaning Tower of Diamonds. (It's easily one of the best beauty looks of the night, for the record.)
For the look, the rapper teamed up with one of her go-to stylists, Kellon Deryck, who used Tangle Teezer's The Ultimate Detangler to smooth and tease her deep wave ponytail for maximum volume. The glam paid homage to this year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Deryck says the look was inspired by Josephine Baker, the legendary French performer, activist, and the first Black woman to star in a motion picture. The towering ponytail, he says, represents strength and power.
As for the rapper's makeup, she kept things matte and sculpted, with soft nude shades on the eyes and a perfectly crafted wing. Her slicked-back, tight ponytail snatched her face in all the right ways, drawing attention to her cheekbones, which were lightly dusted with a hue of blush that complemented the eyes and tied the whole look together.
Sure, there was likely a lot of hair gel involved—and recreating this exact style at home might be a stretch—but you can still tap into the diamond-dripped vibe with some strategic hairpins and sparkly accessories.
Shop Megan's Look
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire specializing in features, trend stories, and shopping roundups. In her prior role, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, focusing on beauty commerce and SEO-driven content. Her work has also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, and Women’s Health. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.
