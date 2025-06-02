Meg-chella may be over, but Megan Thee Stallion's iconic curly afro reigns supreme. A few weeks after headlining Coachella, the rapper is recycling the larger-than-life hairstyle that she wore during the festival, and I’ve never wanted to recreate a look more.

In a video with her best friend and hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, the duo was seen doing the viral whisk dance that has taken over social media. Bouncing alongside each step was the rapper’s big, curly afro, which featured bangs and tons of volume thanks to some well-placed layers, allowing the look to perfectly frame her face.

It’s one of my favorite hairstyles on the star; even though there are no extra accessories added, the sheer amount of hair on her head undoubtedly catches everyone's eye. She paired the hairstyle with a cropped graphic t-shirt, baggy jeans, and furry boots. A classic French manicure and a light wash of makeup completed the look.

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only celebrity who has been loving their afro recently. A few weeks ago, Naomi Campbell let her coils down while attending a red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival, and just a few days prior, Kerry Washington did the same while posing for a picture with her parents.

Afros are a classic hairstyle to keep in your back pocket, but take it from me, in no way are they low maintenance. Keeping your hair hydrated, moisturized, and tangle-free isn’t an easy job, but over the years, I’ve found a few products that keep my afro flourishing, regardless of the season. Keep reading for the tried-and-true products that make styling my hair a tad bit easier.

The Doux Mousse Def Texture Foam $14.34 at Amazon Mousse is an afro's best friend and one of my favorites comes from The Doux. It gives my curls great definition without any crunch or flakes. Cécred Wide Tooth Comb $24 at Ulta Wide-tooth combs make detangling coily hair much more manageable and less painful, and this one from Cécred also has a pointed end to help with parting. Shark Beauty Flexstyle® Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler With Diffuser $349 at Sephora Not only does this styler from Shark come with a diffuser, but it also comes with four other attachments to dry and style your hair with one tool.