Megan Thee Stallion Brings the Volume With a Bouncy Afro
Go big or go home.
Meg-chella may be over, but Megan Thee Stallion's iconic curly afro reigns supreme. A few weeks after headlining Coachella, the rapper is recycling the larger-than-life hairstyle that she wore during the festival, and I’ve never wanted to recreate a look more.
In a video with her best friend and hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, the duo was seen doing the viral whisk dance that has taken over social media. Bouncing alongside each step was the rapper’s big, curly afro, which featured bangs and tons of volume thanks to some well-placed layers, allowing the look to perfectly frame her face.
A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)
A photo posted by on
It’s one of my favorite hairstyles on the star; even though there are no extra accessories added, the sheer amount of hair on her head undoubtedly catches everyone's eye. She paired the hairstyle with a cropped graphic t-shirt, baggy jeans, and furry boots. A classic French manicure and a light wash of makeup completed the look.
Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only celebrity who has been loving their afro recently. A few weeks ago, Naomi Campbell let her coils down while attending a red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival, and just a few days prior, Kerry Washington did the same while posing for a picture with her parents.
Afros are a classic hairstyle to keep in your back pocket, but take it from me, in no way are they low maintenance. Keeping your hair hydrated, moisturized, and tangle-free isn’t an easy job, but over the years, I’ve found a few products that keep my afro flourishing, regardless of the season. Keep reading for the tried-and-true products that make styling my hair a tad bit easier.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
