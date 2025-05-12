Megan Thee Stallion Just Gave the Basic Bun a Major Glow-Up
Business on one side, party on the other.
Megan Thee Stallion is reviving a classic hairstyle, and as the head of the hot-girl coalition, you can bet that you’ll see me in a recreated version of this look sometime very soon. The rapper attended the 2025 Gold House Gala, which highlights the 100 Asian Pacific leaders who have most impacted culture and society. In a carousel of photos on Instagram, she announced that she received the One House Honor from the non-profit organization for her support of Asian Pacific culture. And in true Megan Thee Stallion fashion, she managed to make a casual hairstyle look red-carpet worthy.
The hairstyle in question was a modern take on an updo—it resembled a classic bun, but with a twist. Instead of being fully tucked into a single hair tie, the ends were loose and pinned to the left side of her head. This created a shape that looked like a sleek, blunt ponytail from some angles and a refined updo from others.
A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)
A photo posted by on
The fun hairstyle looks like an optical illusion, and the rest of her glam carried the style home. The rapper's extra-long stiletto nails were pointy, sharp, and painted a matte black color, which went perfectly with her Quine Li dress.
Megan Thee Stallion is known for experimenting with her hair, makeup, and nail looks (see: the pink hair that made my jaw drop right before her Met Gala hairstyle did the same), so while it’s never a surprise to see her in non-traditional hairstyles, it always shocks me to see how intricate she can make a seemingly simple hairstyle feel. I have a rough idea of how I’m going to recreate this look, so keep reading to see the products you’ll need on hand to do the same.
If you're someone who likes to switch up their hair colors like the rapper is, get a pack of scrunchies that seamless match any hair color you can think of when recreating this look.
This is one of my favorite cord-free straighteners for a quick touch-up on the go. One charge lasts for 20 minutes, and the hot tool includes a heat-resistant case for easy travel.
The most intricate part of this hairstyle seems to be that the ends are twisted over the top of the bun to give that fanned-out effect. These bobby pins will help to keep the style in place all night long.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
