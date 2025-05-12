Megan Thee Stallion is reviving a classic hairstyle, and as the head of the hot-girl coalition, you can bet that you’ll see me in a recreated version of this look sometime very soon. The rapper attended the 2025 Gold House Gala, which highlights the 100 Asian Pacific leaders who have most impacted culture and society. In a carousel of photos on Instagram, she announced that she received the One House Honor from the non-profit organization for her support of Asian Pacific culture. And in true Megan Thee Stallion fashion, she managed to make a casual hairstyle look red-carpet worthy.

The hairstyle in question was a modern take on an updo—it resembled a classic bun, but with a twist. Instead of being fully tucked into a single hair tie, the ends were loose and pinned to the left side of her head. This created a shape that looked like a sleek, blunt ponytail from some angles and a refined updo from others.

The fun hairstyle looks like an optical illusion, and the rest of her glam carried the style home. The rapper's extra-long stiletto nails were pointy, sharp, and painted a matte black color, which went perfectly with her Quine Li dress.

Megan Thee Stallion is known for experimenting with her hair, makeup, and nail looks (see: the pink hair that made my jaw drop right before her Met Gala hairstyle did the same), so while it’s never a surprise to see her in non-traditional hairstyles, it always shocks me to see how intricate she can make a seemingly simple hairstyle feel. I have a rough idea of how I’m going to recreate this look, so keep reading to see the products you’ll need on hand to do the same.

Sderoq 100pcs Colorful Elastic Hair Bands $6.99 at Amazon If you're someone who likes to switch up their hair colors like the rapper is, get a pack of scrunchies that seamless match any hair color you can think of when recreating this look.

GHD Unplugged Styler $149.50 at Bluemercury This is one of my favorite cord-free straighteners for a quick touch-up on the go. One charge lasts for 20 minutes, and the hot tool includes a heat-resistant case for easy travel.

Bememo 100 Pieces Colorful Bobby Pins $8.59 at Amazon The most intricate part of this hairstyle seems to be that the ends are twisted over the top of the bun to give that fanned-out effect. These bobby pins will help to keep the style in place all night long.