I’m a strategic shopper: I plan purchases and die for a discount. That being said, Amazon Prime Day is my version of the Super Bowl—it’s go time. While I’ll definitely be looking into the best fashion deals (it’s time for a basic refresh) and scooping up some fabulously-priced home decor items, I’ve decided to set my sights on one big ticket item in the beauty space: blow dryers. The best hair dryers can have pretty steep price tags, so with cult-favorite brands like GHD, Drybar, and CHI offering insane discounts (I’m talking 30 percent off, you guys), there’s no better time to stock up.

With everything from standard blow dryers that are ideal for a DIY blowout to heated round brushes that are a hair dryer and styling tool in one, there are SO. MANY. OPTIONS. to choose from. Hair brands have slashed the prices on their best sellers (with tens of thousands of reviews) in honor of Amazon Prime Day. So if you, like me, want to know exactly what to add to your cart on July 11 and July 12, read on. And make sure to keep checking back, because this list will be updated in real time to reflect the best and most accurate sales out there.

Moroccanoil

When you think of Moroccanoil, your mind might go straight to their cult-favorite hair oil. But, as someone who has tried virtually every single product in the line, I urge you not to overlook their hot tools—specifically their Smart Styling Infrared Hair Dryer, which just so happens to be 30 percent off for Prime Day. While you’re at it, you might as well scoop up the Smooth Style Ceramic Heated Brush to lock in a straight style.

Bio Ionic

Celebrity hairstyles have told me time and again that Bio Ionic is their tried and true go-to for hot tools. If you’re looking to stock up on the tools that’ll give you a red carpet-worthy blowout, now’s the time. These hair dryers don’t come cheap, but thanks to the Amazon Prime Day gods, they’re 30 percent off for a limited time only. My money will be going straight to the Smart X high Efficiency Dryer + Diffuser.

DryBar

Drybar is offering one of the best bargains out there: They’re giving 30 percent off a handful of tools, ranging from straightening brushes to styling irons. The hot tool that caught my eye? The Single Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush, which is one of my all-time favorites for fast and efficient styling. The brush has the heat of a blow dryer and the shape of a round brush, so you can create a bouncy blowout, loose curls, or next-level volume. If you’re looking for a more classic hair dryer, the Buttercup is the way to go.

CHI Haircare

Not only is CHI offering 15 percent off a decent chunk of their hair products and styling tools, but they’ve also slashed prices on their hair dryers. The Rocket Hair Dryer is currently on a *huge*, so add it to your cart, ASAP. The ceramic composition means that it’s going to heat up faster and dry hair quicker than other options. If you’re not convinced, just take a scroll through the product’s 1,200 reviews. The Series Advanced Ionic Compact Hair Dryer is also one to keep in mind—it’s ideal for weekend getaways.

Sutra Beauty

Sutra specializes in making hot tools, so rest assured they know what they’re doing. I’ve been a long-time fan of their curling wands, but their Essentials Collection blow dryer and blowout brush, which just so happen to be 30 percent off right now, have surpassed my expectations. My hair dries *so* quickly, the tool feels lightweight in my hand, and speed settings allow me to customize the airflow to my liking.