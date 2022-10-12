Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the United States—a time devoted to the awareness a prevention of breast cancer, which infects one in eight women. Therefore, it's of the utmost importance that people support the breast cancer patients and survivors in their lives. Women should also ensure that they regularly perform self-examinations and have regular mammograms in order to stay on top of one's own health and wellness—particularly among those who have pre-existing conditions, such as dense breasts or the presence of the BRCA gene. Early detection, after all, can significantly reduce the severity and risk that breast cancer poses to patients.

While this disease impacts a devastating number of us, there is still much hope: Groundbreaking research is being done every day to prevent, cure, and lessen the symptoms of this disease, and there are also countless organizations out there that are working to make patients' and survivors' lives easier.

You can, of course, directly support organizations like this directly—including Memorial Sloan Kettering, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the Pink Agenda, and more—but you can also do so by choosing to support brands that give back when it comes time for you to make your next shopping trip. And this month, number of brands are donating their profits to Breast Cancer Awareness in a variety of ways.

Read on to learn about the beauty brands donating to breast cancer research, awareness, and patient/survivor support, so that when you make your next purchase, you know your dollars are going to a cause you believe in.

Bobbi Brown

(opens in new tab) Bobbi Brown Proud to Pink Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo $37 at Bobbi Brown (opens in new tab) Beloved, high-quality brand Bobbi Brown will be donating 100 percent of the purchase price of these hydrating, shiny glosses to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. This initiative lasts all the way through June 30, 2023, too, so you can stock up and refill when you run out!

Beachwaver

(opens in new tab) Beachwaver Polynesian Pink Sugar Fragrance $34 at Beachwaver (opens in new tab) This month, Beachwaver is donating 100 percent of its proceeds from this fragrance, as well as its charcoal shampoo bar (opens in new tab) and its rollerball (opens in new tab) fragrance, to the Young Survival Coalition. This coalition supports breast cancer survivors, raises awareness about breast cancer, and brings survivors together in order to facilitate emotional healing.

Colleen Rothschild

(opens in new tab) Colleen Rothschild "Breast" Friend Self-Exam Butter $42 at Colleen Rothschild (opens in new tab) Personally, this is one of my favorite initiatives for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Colleen Rothschild sells this incomparably soft, smooth body butter so that women can use it to perform easier self-examinations on their breasts. During the month of October, 100 percent of the proceeds are donated to The Pink Fund, which supports the basic financial, logistical, and health needs of breast cancer patients. Plus, the butter itself urges women to prioritize their health and makes self-examinations a far less anxiety-inducing experience.

Colorproof

Colorproof Biorepair Thicken Conditioner $44 at Colorproof (opens in new tab) Colorproof recently announced an exciting collaboration with Hair to Stay, an organization that provides scalp cooling treatments to recipients of chemotherapy so that they can keep their natural hair. Throughout the month, 20 percent of the proceeds from their Thicken Collection will be donated to the organization, including this thickening conditioner.

ghd

(opens in new tab) ghd Helios Hair Dryer (Orchid Pink) $279 at ghd (opens in new tab) Throughout the month, ghd will be selling its award-winning hair dryer in this bright, uplifting, limited-edition Orchid Pink colorway. Plus, $20 of every purchase from the Orchid Pink Collection will be donated to The Pink Agenda.

I.C.O.N.

I.C.O.N. Cure Spray $31 at I.C.O.N. (opens in new tab) Chiara Scudieri, the founder of eco-friendly haircare line I.C.O.N., has a family history of breast cancer and is personally devoted to raising awareness about and funds for breast cancer research. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the brand is donating 10 percent of all proceeds from its CURE for a Cause collection to UCLA's Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation (opens in new tab). This line includes the brand's CURE Spray, which is its biggest bestseller.

RevitaLash

(opens in new tab) RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner $150 at RevitaLash (opens in new tab) For every one of these eyelash conditioners purchased (as well as RevitaLash's Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner), the brand will be donating $2 to breast cancer charities worldwide.

Yon-Ka

Yon-Ka Paris Booster Lift + Lifting Firming Booster Fluid $70 at Yon-Ka Paris (opens in new tab) Throughout October, Yon-Ka Paris will be supporting Cancer+Careers, a nonprofit devoted to helping cancer patients and survivors return to everyday life by helping them navigate the workforce. When you buy one of Yon-Ka's boosters, like this hydrating formula, the company donates a dollar to Cancer+Careers per item.

Jane Iredale

(opens in new tab) Jane Iredale Glow Time Blush Stick $38 at Jane Iredale (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a new blush, look no further. Not only is this formula hydrating and blendable, but Jane Iredale will be donating 100 percent of its profits to Look Good Feel Better, a foundation that helps women navigate and mitigate the appearance-altering effects of cancer treatment.

Wander Beauty

(opens in new tab) Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks $26 at Wander Beauty (opens in new tab) $26 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $26 (opens in new tab) at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) Throughout the month, Wander Beauty will be donate 20 percent of the purchase price of these luxe eye masks to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The masks themselves are formulated without parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances, too, so when you use them you can do so knowing that you're supporting breast cancer research and your own skin.

iS Clinical

iS Clinical Poly-Vitamin Serum $115 at iS Clinical (opens in new tab) iS Clinical has supported breast cancer research during the month of October for more than twenty years, and this year is no different. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they will be donating 100 percent of their profits from their Poly-Vitamin Serum to the National Breast Cancer Coalition.

Sugarbear Hair

Sugarbear Sweet Vitamins for a Good Cause Kit - Sugarbear Hair Vitamins 2 Month Pack + Glass Nail File $70 at Sugarbear Vitamins (opens in new tab) Yes, you read that right: This bestselling vitamin brand is supported Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They're doing so with a limited-edition kit called Sweet Vitamins for A Cause, and they're donating 13 percent of the retail sale price from each one to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Elemis

(opens in new tab) Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil $84 at Elemis (opens in new tab) Throughout the month of October, Elemis will be donating one of their Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oils to a breast cancer survivor (through their charity partner, Look Good Feel Better) for every oil that is purchased online. In addition, they will be donating $25k to Look Good Feel Better.

twenty/twenty beauty

(opens in new tab) twenty/twenty beauty Rose Colored Glasses Visionary Eye Shadow Stick $24 at twenty twenty beauty (opens in new tab) Opthamologist-founded twenty/twenty beauty is donating $10 from every sale of this eye shadow stick to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (opens in new tab). The shadow comes in three shimmery neutral shades that are perfect for everyday wear.

RapidLash